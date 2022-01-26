The new Bel-Air trailer is officially here, and things are heating up.

Bel-Air takes a dramatic look of the well beloved comedy series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In this high-intensity re-imagination, Will, played by Jabari Banks, goes to live with his aunt and uncle in Bel-Air, after getting into a major fight. This is not so different than the comedy series. However, in Bel-Air, we see the fight. With this vivid depiction of the events that catalyzed his move, the tone for the new show is set. The fear described by Will's mother Vy Smith, played by April Parker Jones, is movingly realistic. She tearfully expresses, "You could've been killed. You know that right?" Immediately the weight of Bel-Air sits heavily on its audience. The new, powerful trailer is below.



While The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air describes the fight playfully in song, here we see the high intensity, life threatening events themselves. It started with a playful game of basketball and ended in a no-holds-barred brawl. It is a scene that would inspire any mother to do whatever they could to get their child out of harm's way. This is sure to be both a fascinating take on the story, and an interesting challenge for the actors. Banks is certainly excited for it. Back in September 2021, his response to being told he got the role was caught on Zoom. Will Smith, who played the lead character in the original series, gave Banks the news. "I'm ready. I'm so ready," he responded excitedly. We can't wait to see him take on this interesting challenge.



Bel-Air will premiere on Peacock on February 13th.