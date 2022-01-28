The gays are taking over Jeopardy, and it is a thing to behold.

By now, you've probably heard something about Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider, who reigned over the popular trivia quiz show for 40 days. Schneider is an engineering manager and a proud trans woman, and she won a total of $1.382 million - making her the fourth largest winner of all time.

Still, all great Jeopardy reigns must come to an end: Schneider was unseated on Wednesday by newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago.

"I'm still in shock," Talsma said in a press release. "This is my favorite show ... I was so excited to be here, and I just wanted to do my best. I did not expect to be facing a 40-day champion, and I was excited to maybe see someone else slay the giant. I just really didn't think it was going to be me, so I'm thrilled."

Like Schneider, Talsma is also a member of the LGBTQ+ community - and Twitter is absolutely living for that fact.

after 40 consecutive wins, amy has been beat by a gay librarian. jeopardy is officially an LGBT show https://t.co/PhTUtVky3Q — matt (@mattxiv) January 27, 2022

The moment when Rhone realized he can buy more snazzy glasses #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/ECEb4PDVBb — Christine DiPirro (@TineDiPirro) January 27, 2022

I love how fucking queer this Jeopardy! saga is. Truly, Amy Schneider and Rhone Talsma are queer nerd excellence. pic.twitter.com/3wW5QQD1FP — Jaime Woo (@jaimewoo) January 27, 2022

This back-to-back out and proud representation has brought pride to the community that invented Pride - and this wouldn't be the first time. On December 11, 2020, Kate Freeman became the first openly trans woman to win a game of Jeopardy!, and John Presloid won nearly $100,000 in one episode back in 2019. (He could have won more, but he refrained from betting more than $400 of his winnings on Final Jeopardy: "My husband would kill me," he said.)

That's just a few of the LGBTQ+ champs of the game - and, given that most people didn't feel safe enough to be out publicly before a few years ago, there have probably been many, many more than we are aware of.

Schneider, of course, was as graceful as ever about her loss, and only had positive things to say about her opponent:

"I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it. I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good. I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way."

Best of luck to Rhone Talsma on his next game - you know the community is rooting for you!