The teaser trailer for the upcoming limited series The Offer has officially been released.

Most great works are born from places of conflict and tension. When it came to the creation of the classic film The Godfather, there was no exception. The production was met with a large amount of push back from the Italian-American community, and most production companies feared putting the movie up. This was spurring drama and intrigue at every turn.The story surrounding the movie is as compelling as the movie itself. That is where The Offer comes in.

The Offer, a highly-anticipated Paramount+ series, chronicles Albert S. Ruddy's, the Oscar winner and producer's, dramatic and action-packed experiences when creating the iconic classic film. The incredible cast of this upcoming series includes talented powerhouse players such as Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, who is known widely for her work on the hit series Ted Lasso, Giovanni Ribisi, Dan Fogler, Burn Gorman, Colin Hanks, and Patrick Gallo. The teaser trailer below gives audiences a taste of the edge-of-your-seat intrigue that is in store.



The creation of The Offer was based off one known fact about the creation of The Godfather: it all started when Frank Sinatra and Mario Puzo got into a fight. According to an article on Deadline, the producer Michael Tolkin said, "The only story I knew about the making of The Godfather was that Mario Puzo got into a fight with Frank Sinatra at Chasen's. So I had 5 minutes of the show written and now I just needed 9 hours and 55 minutes more to fill it in." That is where The Offer comes into play.

This incredible new show will premiere on Paramount+ on April 28th, 2022. The first three episodes will be released on the date of the premiere. The following episodes will come on the following Tuesdays.