New Regency is definitely a TV studio to watch this year.

Already working on a new adaptation of their 2005 film Mr. and Mrs. Smith starring Donald Glover, for Prime Video, as well as the Apple TV series The Crowded Room starring Spider-Man: No Way Home's Tom Holland, they've already got their work cut out for them, and many, many eyes on them - but they're not stopping there.

The studio is now, in partnership with TKO Studios, are now working on producing an adaptation of Roxane Gay's graphic novel The Banks, about a family of some of the most highly skilled thieves in all of Chicago, who get together to avenge the death of one family member who was taken from them too soon.

In a notably smart move, the studio has asked Gay herself to pen the script for the television adaptation, wanting to keep the core tenets and inspiration of the story intact. This is a rare move for studios, but leaving the original author out of television and movie adaptations of their work has lead to plenty of trouble for other series in the past - series like Percy Jackson or Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Gay is an excellent author to choose, as well - as author of a New York Times Bestseller, Bad Feminist, it's clear she knows her way around telling a story in a compelling way. And as author of the World of Wakanda for Marvel, she's no stranger to the world of the screen, either.