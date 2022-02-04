Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson had TOO much chemistry.

Honestly, we are not that surprised. The romantic leads of the exceptional apartment comedy of the 2010s, Jess, played by Deschanel, and Nick, played by Johnson, were apparently told in the early seasons that they had too much chemistry. This was revealed on the new New Girl re-watch podcast, Welcome to Our Show. On Welcome to Our Show, beloved cast members Zooey DesChanel, Hannah Simone, and Lamorne Morris watch through and discuss every episode of the show. On Monday's episode, Deschanel recounted that the producers of the show worked to ensure that Nick and Jess did not have overlapping story lines because the overwhelming chemistry between them was too strong.

Deschanel recounted:



"I remember them saying that...They were like, 'Listen, you guys have such great chemistry. This is a series. We have to play this out over time, and we don't want to put you guys in the same storylines together...I was like, 'Isn't that a good thing?'"



Any avid watcher of the show knows that Nick and Jess have some of the most intense, immediate on-screen chemistry of any show on telivison. While it was tantalizingly painful as an avid watcher of the series, we must commend the team for recognizing that the best way to keep this show going was to keep these two apart for as long as possible, watching their magnets fight to reach each other.



It is no surprise that the Nick and Jess chemistry was so strong, considering the remarkably unmatchable chemistry that existed among the entire cast. The famous Jess actress commented, "I think we all had good chemistry together from the get-go, in different ways. They did say they wanted to play out that storyline, that our chemistry was really good."



A perfect show. No question.