Will Arnett is has returned to being his goofy, off-the-wall self in his new Netflix show Murderville - which, after years of watching his comedy skew melancholic on BoJack Horseman, is quite a refreshing thing to behold. His character, Detective Terry Seattle, is a callback to his older characters, like Gob in Arrested Development: Loud, proud, overconfident for all the wrong reasons, and honestly barely keeping it together.

Arnett has just been through what he himself dubbed a "weird period" in a conversation with The Guardian - when his real life was falling apart, he couldn't quite bear to do comedy that poked fun at other people going through the same thing. Not without a layer of sympathy. After all, this is a man who once cried for an hour on the way to an Arrested Development shoot.

On paper, everything was going right in the actor's career: It was 2013, and his first big break show was coming back after seven years off the air. He'd get to play a character he knew again on a fun show with all his friends, but amid the divorce from Amy Poehler, Arnett said this experience was "excruciating."

"Just brutal, brutal, brutal. I was driving to the set one day and I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour."

Most fans agree that the later seasons of Arrested Development don't feel the same, and Arnett being at this point in his life definitely had a hand in that - though certainly not the only hand. But, he said, he wouldn't undo it.

"There were moments when we were together and I was crying with laughter, and it was worth it for that. Maybe it was like a very expensive reunion for all of us."

It's at least nice that Arnett had people he was close with around at that time in his life. And he funneled all of that pain into making BoJack Horseman, which is, inarguably, an amazing show.

You can see Will Arnett back in his former goofball glory - with a new confused guest star every time - in Netflix's new six-episode improv show Murderville, which just dropped last weekend. (Hot tip: Marshawn Lynch's episode is the best one.)