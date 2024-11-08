2025 Grammy Nominations Are Here: Beyoncé Is Now Most-Nominated Artist Ever
It's that time of year! The 2025 Grammy Award nominations are here.
This year, the Recording Academy has recognized a broad range of music, from pop and hip-hop to country and jazz, shining a spotlight on artists who have made waves with both innovation and storytelling.
Each nomination represents not only the artist's hard work but also the dedication of countless fans who have made their voices heard. With anticipation building, who will take home the music industry's highest honor?
Get ready for intense competition in major categories like Album of the Year and Best New Artist, where rising stars go head-to-head with industry icons. Heavyweights like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, and others are vying for top accolades, while genre-specific categories highlight the incredible diversity and depth of today's music.
Beyoncé leads the pack this year with 11 nominations, making her career total a whopping 99 nominations. She is now officially the most-nominated artist in Grammy history.
Best Alternative Music Album
Brittany Howard - What Now
Clairo - Charm
Kim Gordon - The Collective
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God
St. Vincent - All Born Screaming
Best Metal Performance
Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
Judas Priest - Crown of Horns
Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate
Metallica - Screaming Suicide
Spiritbox - Cellar Door
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. - Romance
Green Day - Saviors
Idles - Tangk
Jack White - No Name
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Best Dance Pop Recording
Ariana Grande - Yes, And?
Billie Eilish - L'Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
Charli XCX - Von Dutch
Madison Beer - Make You Mine
Troye Sivan - Got Me Started
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine – Remix
Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - Levii's Jeans
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - Us.
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé - Bodyguard
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX - Apple
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Daniel Nigro
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown - Residuals
Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Jhené Aiko - Guidance
Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)
SZA - Saturn
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Doechii
Chappell Roan
Khruangbin
Raye
Sabrina Carpenter
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill
Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
Kim Gordon - Bye Bye
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake
St. Vincent - Flea
Best Musical Theater Album
Hell's Kitchen
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii
Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Don't Trust You
Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)
Latto - Big Mama
Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack
Lucky Daye - Algorithm
Muni Long - Revenge
Usher - Coming Home
Best Country Album
Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
Chris Stapleton - Higher
Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind
Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyoncé - 16 Carriages
Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman
Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Song of the Year
Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Doe - Holy Hands
Melvin Crispell III - Yesterday
Ricky Dillard - Hold On (Live)
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr - One Hallelujah
Yolanda Adams - Church Doors
Asake & Wizkid - MMS
Burna Boy - Higher
Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay - Sensational
Tems - Love Me JeJe
Yemi Alade - Tomorrow
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Carín León - Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
Chiquis - Diamantes
Jessi Uribe - De Lejitos
Peso Pluma - Éxodo
Best Latin Pop Album
Anitta - Funk Generation
Kali Uchis - Orquídeas
Kany García - García
Luis Fonsi - El Viaje
Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Kris Bowers - The Color Purple
Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two
Laura Karpman - American Fiction
Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shōgun
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)
Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From the Netflix Documentary "American Symphony")
Luke Combs - Ain't No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)
*NSync & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)
Olivia Rodrigo - Can't Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
Record of the Year
The Beatles - Now and Then
Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX - 360
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Album of the Year
André 3000 - New Blue Sun
Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX - Brat
Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Malik Yusef - Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word
Omari Hardwick - Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series
Queen Sheba - Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say
Skillz - The Seven Number Ones
Tank and the Bangas - The Heart, the Mind, the Soul
Best Jazz Performance
The Baylor Project - Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Juno
Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Troy Roberts - Little Fears
Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts & John Scofield - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner - Twinkle Twinkle Little Me
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal
Christie Dashiell - Journey in Black
Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol. 1
Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza
Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday
Best American Roots Performance
The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood - Nothing in Rambling
Rhiannon Giddens - The Ballad of Sally Anne
Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve
Sierra Ferrell - Lighthouse
Best Americana Performance
Beyoncé - Ya Ya
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Empty Trainload of Sky
Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves - Don't Do Me Good
Madison Cunningham - Subtitles
Sarah Jarosz - Runaway Train
Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming
Best American Roots Song
Aoife O'Donovan - All My Friends
Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple - All in Good Time
Mark Knopfler - Ahead of the Game
Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve
Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming
Best Americana Album
Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy
Maggie Rose - No One Gets Out Alive
Sarah Jarosz - Polaroid Lovers
Sierra Ferrell - Trail of Flowers
T Bone Burnett - The Other Side
Waxahatchee - Tigers Blood
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings - Live Vol. 1
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - I Built a World
Dan Tyminski - Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman
The Del McCoury Band - Songs of Love and Life
Sister Sadie - No Fear
Tony Trischka - Earl Jam
Best Traditional Blues Album
Cedric Burnside - Hill Country Love
The Fabulous Thunderbirds - Struck Down
Little Feat - Sam's Place
Sue Foley - One Guitar Woman
Taj Mahal - Swingin': Live at the Church in Tulsa
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Antonio Vergara - The Fury
Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
Ruthie Foster - Mileage
Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve
Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour - Friendlytown
Best Folk Album
Adrianne Lenker - Bright Future
American Patchwork Quartet - American Patchwork Quartet
Aoife O'Donovan - All My Friends
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Woodland
Madi Diaz - Weird Faith
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Big Chief Monk Featuring J'wan Boudreaux - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Kalani Pe'a - Kuini
New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
The Rumble - Stories From the Battlefield
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul - 25 Back to My Roots
