It's that time of year! The 2025 Grammy Award nominations are here.

This year, the Recording Academy has recognized a broad range of music, from pop and hip-hop to country and jazz, shining a spotlight on artists who have made waves with both innovation and storytelling.

Each nomination represents not only the artist's hard work but also the dedication of countless fans who have made their voices heard. With anticipation building, who will take home the music industry's highest honor?

Get ready for intense competition in major categories like Album of the Year and Best New Artist, where rising stars go head-to-head with industry icons. Heavyweights like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, and others are vying for top accolades, while genre-specific categories highlight the incredible diversity and depth of today's music.

Beyoncé leads the pack this year with 11 nominations, making her career total a whopping 99 nominations. She is now officially the most-nominated artist in Grammy history.

Best Alternative Music Album

Brittany Howard - What Now

Clairo - Charm

Kim Gordon - The Collective

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God

St. Vincent - All Born Screaming

Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

Judas Priest - Crown of Horns

Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate

Metallica - Screaming Suicide

Spiritbox - Cellar Door

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

Idles - Tangk

Jack White - No Name

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Best Dance Pop Recording

Ariana Grande - Yes, And?

Billie Eilish - L'Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]

Charli XCX - Von Dutch

Madison Beer - Make You Mine

Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine – Remix

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - Levii's Jeans

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - Us.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé - Bodyguard

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX - Apple

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Daniel Nigro

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - Residuals

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Jhené Aiko - Guidance

Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)

SZA - Saturn

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Khruangbin

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster

Kim Gordon - Bye Bye

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake

St. Vincent - Flea

Best Musical Theater Album

Hell's Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Don't Trust You

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)

Latto - Big Mama

Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Muni Long - Revenge

Usher - Coming Home

Best Country Album

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Chris Stapleton - Higher

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyoncé - 16 Carriages

Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Song of the Year

Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Doe - Holy Hands

Melvin Crispell III - Yesterday

Ricky Dillard - Hold On (Live)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr - One Hallelujah

Yolanda Adams - Church Doors

Asake & Wizkid - MMS

Burna Boy - Higher

Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay - Sensational

Tems - Love Me JeJe

Yemi Alade - Tomorrow

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Carín León - Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Chiquis - Diamantes

Jessi Uribe - De Lejitos

Peso Pluma - Éxodo

Best Latin Pop Album

Anitta - Funk Generation

Kali Uchis - Orquídeas

Kany García - García

Luis Fonsi - El Viaje

Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Kris Bowers - The Color Purple

Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two

Laura Karpman - American Fiction

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shōgun

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From the Netflix Documentary "American Symphony")

Luke Combs - Ain't No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)

*NSync & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo - Can't Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Record of the Year

The Beatles - Now and Then

Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX - 360

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Album of the Year

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX - Brat

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Malik Yusef - Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word

Omari Hardwick - Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series

Queen Sheba - Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say

Skillz - The Seven Number Ones

Tank and the Bangas - The Heart, the Mind, the Soul

Best Jazz Performance

The Baylor Project - Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Juno

Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Troy Roberts - Little Fears

Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts & John Scofield - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner - Twinkle Twinkle Little Me

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal

Christie Dashiell - Journey in Black

Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol. 1

Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza

Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday

Best American Roots Performance

The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood - Nothing in Rambling

Rhiannon Giddens - The Ballad of Sally Anne

Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve

Sierra Ferrell - Lighthouse

Best Americana Performance

Beyoncé - Ya Ya

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Empty Trainload of Sky

Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves - Don't Do Me Good

Madison Cunningham - Subtitles

Sarah Jarosz - Runaway Train

Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming

Best American Roots Song

Aoife O'Donovan - All My Friends

Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple - All in Good Time

Mark Knopfler - Ahead of the Game

Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve

Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming

Best Americana Album

Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy

Maggie Rose - No One Gets Out Alive

Sarah Jarosz - Polaroid Lovers

Sierra Ferrell - Trail of Flowers

T Bone Burnett - The Other Side

Waxahatchee - Tigers Blood

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings - Live Vol. 1

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - I Built a World

Dan Tyminski - Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman

The Del McCoury Band - Songs of Love and Life

Sister Sadie - No Fear

Tony Trischka - Earl Jam

Best Traditional Blues Album

Cedric Burnside - Hill Country Love

The Fabulous Thunderbirds - Struck Down

Little Feat - Sam's Place

Sue Foley - One Guitar Woman

Taj Mahal - Swingin': Live at the Church in Tulsa

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Antonio Vergara - The Fury

Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2

Ruthie Foster - Mileage

Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve

Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour - Friendlytown

Best Folk Album

Adrianne Lenker - Bright Future

American Patchwork Quartet - American Patchwork Quartet

Aoife O'Donovan - All My Friends

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Woodland

Madi Diaz - Weird Faith

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Big Chief Monk Featuring J'wan Boudreaux - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Kalani Pe'a - Kuini

New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The Rumble - Stories From the Battlefield

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul - 25 Back to My Roots

