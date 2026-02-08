Super Bowl LX once again proved that the biggest night in American sports is also one of the most powerful platforms for Hollywood marketing. In addition to high-profile commercials, several major movie and television trailers debuted during commercial breaks and generated buzz far beyond the stadium, leveraging the event's massive television and streaming audience to reach more than 100 million viewers.

One of the most anticipated previews to drop during the Super Bowl broadcast was the new look at Scream 7, the latest installment of Paramount's long-running horror franchise. The trailer showcased the return of Ghostface and familiar faces including Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott, positioning the film as a key genre release for early 2026 with its February 27 theatrical launch.

Animation fans got fresh glimpses of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the follow-up to Nintendo and Illumination's 2023 film, as well as the new Minion vs Monsters. T

Studios also used the spotlight to tease Project Hail Mary, a high-stakes sci-fi adaptation of Andy Weir's novel starring Ryan Gosling. The trailer offered a glimpse into the film's interstellar premise, with Gosling's character teaming up with an alien companion in a bid to save Earth, helping build anticipation ahead of its spring release.

Disney and Lucasfilm sustained their presence with a teaser tied to The Mandalorian and Grogu, blending cinematic storytelling with television franchise appeal. This spot underscored the continuing power of Star Wars lore to draw attention even outside traditional theatrical premieres.

Family-oriented titles also made their mark. Pixar's Hoppers earned screen time with a trailer that highlighted its all-star voice cast and inventive story, while other animated features eyed Super Bowl exposure to connect with broad and younger audiences tuning in for both the game and the ads.

Notably absent this year was Marvel Studios' typical slate of big superhero previews. Both Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day opted not to debut new trailers during the broadcast, breaking a longstanding tradition and surprising many fans. In contrast, DC Comics revealed the trailer of Supergirl earlier, during the Puppy Bowl.

Television series trailers also benefited from the spotlight, with select streaming and franchise projects using Super Bowl airtime to tease upcoming seasons or special events, among them Brad Pitt's The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a spin-off of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, reinforcing how the event has evolved into a cross-industry showcase where sports, film, and television converge before audiences around the world.

