Megyn Kelly is quite sure that the police are really digging into the case of Tommaso Cioni, "TODAY" co-host Savannah Guthrie's brother-in-law, after the disappearance of Savannah's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Kelly shared her thoughts on her SiriusXM show that she thinks law enforcement "is taking a very serious look" at Cioni and went on to say that she was in agreement with Ashleigh Banfield's news report that Cioni "may be the prime suspect" in Nancy's kidnapping.

On February 4, Banfield quoted a "very reliable" law enforcement source when she first made the public statement and then she reiterated it on Kelly's radio show the same day.

Kelly noted that Cioni has largely remained absent from public view since Nancy's disappearance. "He has not been in any of the videos," she said, referring to clips shared online by Savannah, her sister Annie, and their brother Camron.

None of the siblings' spouses appear in those videos.

Savannah Guthrie's Influence on Coverage

Kelly hinted that Savannah might have some sway over the way the media talks about the case, especially in relation to the privacy of her family.

She observed that "TODAY's" coverage of the search at Annie's Tucson home seemed cautious. "It's interesting to watch NBC in the mornings on the Today show to see what they're reporting on this case, because there's no question in my mind, it will have been blessed by Savannah. There's zero doubt that they are asking her, 'Are you comfortable with this?'" Kelly explained, according to Radar Online.

The searches of Annie's home were described by Kelly as "consensual, as opposed to, via a search warrant." She inferred that Savannah likely wants to avoid creating the impression that a family member, such as Cioni, could be in trouble.

Investigation Details and Timeline

Cioni and Annie have lived in Tucson since marrying in 2006.

NewsNation reporter Brian Entin, guest of Kelly on SiriusXM, stated that the two were last seen getting out of Nancy's house in a car on February 3. It is believed that the authorities are checking the surveillance footage of a Circle K gas station nearby which might show the activities at the time of the disappearance.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos first spoke to The New York Times that Cioni was the last person to see Nancy, saying he had given her a ride home after a family dinner on January 31 and made sure she was safely inside. Nancy was reported missing shortly after 2 a. m. the next day. Still, Nanos later explained that it was a "relative" who brought her home and refused to say whether it was Annie or Cioni.

In a subsequent press conference, Nanos stated that no prime suspects or persons of interest had been identified.

Kelly emphasized that while she cannot confirm Cioni's involvement, she trusts Banfield's reporting. "I don't know that he did this, but I do believe her reporting that they are taking a very serious look at him," Kelly said.

Savannah made a video appeal, urging the public to help. "Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken, and we don't know where, and we need your help," she said. She called the situation "a nightmare" and "an hour of desperation, " stressing the need for finding her mother as soon as possible.