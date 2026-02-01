At the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles , Justin Bieber delivered one of the most talked-about moments of the night, taking the stage for his first solo Grammy performance in four years in a highly stripped-down look that quickly became the center of headlines.

Bieber, 31, performed his nominated song "Yukon" from his 2025 album Swag in a minimalist setup that matched the intimate tone of the track. Rather than the elaborate production typical of Grammy performances, he stood under a simple spotlight with just his guitar, looping instrumentals and vocals live in the moment. The unusual visual twist: Bieber appeared shirtless and in only silk boxers and socks as the cameras captured what many outlets described as a bold and unexpected artistic choice.

#Grammys📷 #JustinBieber

Justin Bieber Live Performance at Grammy 2026 pic.twitter.com/L2sYaqY93h — Life in the palm of your hand. (@robbieallan4) February 2, 2026

The performance was meant to feel raw and personal, stripping away spectacle to focus on Bieber's voice and the emotional pull of the song. During the moment that has dominated social media commentary, his wife, Hailey Bieber, was shown in the audience smiling broadly and nodding along, a supportive presence that underscored the personal nature of his return to the Grammy stage.

The reaction online was immediate and polarized. Some praised Bieber for pushing creative boundaries and leaning into vulnerability, noting that this was his first solo Grammys set since dealing with health challenges that paused his touring and public performances. Others questioned the wardrobe choice, with fans on social platforms posting memes and debating whether the underwear-only moment was a deliberate statement or simply an artistic experiment.

Bieber's appearance at the awards comes after a busy period in his career. His Swag album earned four Grammy nods this year, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, while his live return to the Grammy stage marked a milestone after years focused on creative growth and personal health.

By the end of the night, Bieber's underwear-clad performance was not just another red-carpet anecdote; it became one of the defining pop culture moments of the 2026 Grammy Awards, with fans and critics alike weighing in on an appearance that defied the usual music awards spectacle.