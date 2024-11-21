Miley Cyrus shared insights into her previous marriage with actor Liam Hemsworth and its impact on her artistic journey, particularly in relation to her upcoming album, "Something Beautiful."

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the "Flowers" singer discussed how her past with Hemsworth has influenced her collaborative work with her current boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

She explained the importance of working with people she loves, stating, "I worked with my dad forever."

"That's how me and my ex-husband met each other. I've always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much."

Working with her beau, Cyrus has dived into uncharted creative territories after working together for more than two years. The upcoming release of "Something Beautiful" in 2025 marks a significant shift from Cyrus's past projects, revealing a more avant-garde musical direction.

Describing the album as " hypnotizing and glamorous," the former Disney Channel star hints at a bold new era in her artistic evolution.

Cyrus said of the album, "It's a concept album that's an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music."

"The visual component of this is driving the sound. It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties."

Although Cyrus' relationship with Hemsworth, whom she married in 2018 after a long on-and-off courtship, ultimately didn't last, she has expressed nostalgia for the time they met on the set of "The Last Song" in 2010.

In a TikTok video she shared last year, the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker explained, "I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and real life."

"So, the chemistry was undeniable, and that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship."