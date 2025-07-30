One day after their romance was publicly confirmed, Liam Neeson (73) and Pamela Anderson (58) were spotted holding hands in New York City, solidifying the affectionate headlines dominating entertainment news.

Romantic rumors peaked when People confirmed on July 29 that Neeson and Anderson are officially dating. A source described their connection as genuine and in its early, sincere stages. The couple has bonded over shared passions, cooking, parenting, literature, and mutual admiration, with Neeson telling People he's "madly in love," and Anderson praising Neeson as "a perfect gentleman".

Their flirty behavior surfaced that same day on the Today show, where during a playful interview, they were filmed nearly kissing live on-air as they responded coyly to relationship questions. Neeson admitted they shared "lovely, budding chemistry," while Anderson playfully deflected host Craig Melvin's prompts.

Public PDA: Holding Hands in Soho

On July 30, the day after the confirmation, the couple was photographed walking through SoHo, hand‑in‑hand, stylish and relaxed. The image of the two strolling side by side, sharing laughter and gentle affection, became instantly iconic—highlighting how their relationship is genuine and not just promotional.

Pamela's chic light-pink chiffon ensemble and Liam's casual blazer underscored a shared comfort and warmth. Their body language and ease around each other convey more than public appearances—it feels rooted in friendship and mutual respect.

Andy Cohen Weighs In

During a segment on his Radio Andy show, Andy Cohen, a close friend of Neeson's late wife Natasha Richardson, expressed full support for the budding relationship. Cohen remarked that Anderson reminds him of Richardson in her independence, strength, and creative spirit. "She is a formidable human being... what she's been through and how she's redefined herself," he said, adding that his friends are all "stanning whatever this is".

This endorsement from someone in Neeson's inner circle offers powerful validation and underscores how the romance resonates as authentic and lasting.

The pair met on the set of The Naked Gun reboot, filming in April 2024. Their on-screen rapport spilled off-camera, with Neeson praising Anderson's professionalism and humor—and counting her among the best collaborators he's had in years.

Anderson, recalling filming memories, said they discovered they could make each other laugh effortlessly, calling Neeson "kind, sweet and funny," and applauding his warm personality. For his part, Neeson admires her sincerity and absence of ego