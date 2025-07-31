As legal proceedings intensify between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, a previously released behind-the-scenes video is taking on renewed significance. Now, as Lively sits for her deposition, Baldoni's legal team is leaning into the footage to challenge key aspects of her $250 million lawsuit.

Read more: Justin Baldoni Adresses Divorce Rumors with Social Media Post

The raw, unedited footage, captured on the set of the film and shared earlier this year by Baldoni's production company Wayfarer, is being highlighted by his defense team to cast doubt on Lively's allegations of misconduct and hostile workplace behavior. Though the video has been public since January, experts say its impact may now be critical in shaping the narrative around the ongoing legal dispute.

The clip in question, published in April by the Daily Mail, shows Lively and Baldoni filming a romantic scene for It Ends With Us. Contrary to claims in Lively's lawsuit, where she alleges that Baldoni made inappropriate comments while microphones were switched off, the video contains clear, continuous audio and shows a seemingly cordial and even playful exchange.

Around the 7-minute mark, the two are heard joking about Lively's spray tan and Baldoni's beard. When Baldoni says, "It smells good," Lively laughs and replies that the scent comes from her body makeup. Throughout the clip, they also discuss lighting, their spouses, and filming logistics.

There is no visible sign of discomfort, hostility, or off-camera misconduct. Instead, the footage suggests a cooperative on-set environment, something Baldoni's legal team is now emphasizing in their defense.

The Legal Stakes

Blake Lively's lawsuit, filed in late 2024, accuses Baldoni of sexual harassment, emotional distress, breach of privacy, and orchestrating a coordinated media campaign against her. The suit also names Baldoni's production company and key PR advisors.

In response, Baldoni filed a now-dismissed $400 million countersuit for defamation, claiming that Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, used their celebrity status to damage his reputation. Although the defamation portion was thrown out by a New York judge, Baldoni has since refiled with amended claims, focusing on breach of contract and misuse of private communication.

Read more Blake Lively Gets the Mariah Carey Treatment From Judge in Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Blake Lively Gets the Mariah Carey Treatment From Judge in Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

As Lively undergoes deposition this week, legal experts say the video is likely to be central to Baldoni's strategy, not as new evidence, but as public-facing material that contradicts Lively's version of events.

"When there's footage that appears to show friendliness, even humor, it challenges the credibility of someone claiming emotional distress or a toxic work environment," said entertainment attorney Lara Quinn. "It won't end the case, but it could be persuasive."

What Has Already Been Dismissed

Several of Lively's original claims have been thrown out or weakened in recent weeks:

A claim for emotional distress was dismissed after Lively declined to provide medical documentation.

was dismissed after Lively declined to provide medical documentation. Accusations of defamation have faced challenges, particularly surrounding alleged "doctored" text messages between Baldoni's publicists, which his team claims were taken out of context.

between Baldoni's publicists, which his team claims were taken out of context. Wallace, the social media strategist named in the suit, was dismissed from the case by a judge in July, though Lively's team is now trying to bring him back in.

These setbacks, paired with the resurfaced video, present significant hurdles as Lively attempts to reinforce her case.

What's Next

The legal battle shows no signs of slowing down. The deposition phase is expected to last through August, with both sides preparing for potential pre-trial motions in the fall. A trial date has not been set, but is expected to land sometime in 2026.

In the meantime, the court of public opinion continues to weigh the value of the set footage, not as definitive proof, but as a powerful narrative device that could influence how both the media and the court see this highly publicized case.