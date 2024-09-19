Miley Cyrus seemingly took a break from her recent legal troubles by stepping out for a rare date night with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, on Wednesday night.

The couple was spotted attending a Future Islands concert in the City of Angels, with the 31-year-old singer-actress donning a laid-back ensemble consisting of a black sweater and trousers.

In the photos from their date night obtained and published by the Daily Mail on Thursday, Cyrus, who had her hair partially clipped back, was smiling while walking behind her 24-year-old beau, who was wearing a playful teddy bear print sweater paired with white slacks.

The "Hannah Montana" actress and the drummer of the rock band Liily have been romantically linked since December 2021. They moved in together earlier this year, according to People.

Their concert date night this week comes just days after Miley was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit by Tempo Music Investments over her hit song "Flowers." The company alleges that Cyrus copied "When I Was Your Man" by Bruno Mars, who is not involved in the suit.

Per the lawsuit, the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker "intentionally" copied significant elements of the 2013 track, including melodies, harmonies, chord progressions and even lyrics for "Flowers." Temp Music also claims that "Flowers" wouldn't have existed if not for Mars' song.

Cyrus co-wrote "Flowers" with Aldae — real name Gregory Hein — and Michael Pollack, and while the song became a massive success, Tempo Music is seeking damages but did not disclose a specific amount.

Both tracks achieved remarkable commercial success. "Flowers" reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and won Record of the Year at the Grammys, while Mars' "When I Was Your Man" also topped the charts and received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance.

