Latina superstar Jenna Ortega led the arrival of the Wednesday cast at the first global premiere of the Netflix series, held Wednesday evening at London's Central Hall Westminster. The show returns on August 6, 2025, with more terror, more mystery, and a purple carpet to match.

Walking the purple carpet, the whole ensemble leaned into a theatrical gothic motif. Ortega stole the spotlight in a semi‑sheer snakeskin-inspired couture gown from Ashi Studio's Fall 2025 Haute Couture collection. The nude-toned latex ensemble featured a lattice‑texture corset top, fishtail mermaid skirt, burnt‑edge tattering, and stained yellow hems—crafted like reptilian skin collapsing in on itself with haunting elegance.

Designed by founder Mohammed Ashi, the gown debuted at the Paris Couture Week earlier this month and was quickly adapted for Ortega's premiere walkout. Rather than the noir hues fans expected, Ortega chose a ghostly neutral that still spoke of her gothic alter ego with cinematic subtext.

Stylist Enrique Melendez completed the look with mixed‑metal accessories by Rainbow K. Ortega's makeup, styled by Melanie Inglessis, blended smoky eyeliner, a burgundy‑brown lip, and etched cheekbones—framed by bleached brows and a long sleek ponytail that subverted her signature dark academia persona with subtle eeriness.

The rest of the cast embraced the Gothic theme too. Catherine Zeta‑Jones channelled Morticia Addams in dramatic black, Billie Piper nodded to her music teacher character with a form‑fitting homage, and Joy Sunday and Emma Myers opted for bold reds that twisted the dark dress code with vibrant rebellion.

Wednesday originally debuted in November 2022. It became one of Netflix's fastest‑growing hits, earning Emmys and Golden Globe nominations—leading to a surprise renewal in January 2023. Executive produced and often directed by horror legend Tim Burton, the Emmy‑winning series returns in two parts: Part 1 releases August 6, 2025 and Part 2 arrives September 3, 2025 .

At just 22, Ortega has already evolved from breakout star into gothic fashion muse. This snakeskin‑latex moment signals a bolder, more editorial phase—matching the matured Wednesday she portrays on screen. Her look may have shed traditional black, but it retains the creeping drama that made her the defining face of Wednesday fashion culture.