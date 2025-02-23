Iconic 87-year-old actress and activist Jane Fonda appeared at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday night for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Earlier in the night, her pre-show interview with host Lilly Singh raised several eyebrows — specifically about her well-being.

Fonda, who has starred in iconic movies like "Barbarella" and has a long history of activism, offered several short and seemingly disinterested replies during the chat.

Fans on social media have even speculated that she was annoyed when she looked irritated at times.

"Was anyone else EXTREMELY UNCOMFORTABLE ... just now?" one viewer commented on X, formerly known as Twitter. "It was so awkward and difficult to watch."

Another user called the interview "cringey," and others asked if she was sick.

I don't know who this woman is but she is literally so cringe and overzealous plz get someone else @netflix her interview with Jane Fonda was sooo awkward #SAGAwardsOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/xyzEAYHSmg — Maia Keating (@maiameds313) February 24, 2025

did anyone see that really awkward Jane Fonda interview... #SAGAwardsOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/zCQf9B1iWr — vicky (@vixvixvixvixv) February 24, 2025

Jane Fonda looks SPECTACULAR. But she is NOT having this aggressive, annoying interviewer one little bit 😂 #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/hdN0IhlUtg — Jess (@dazzle715) February 24, 2025

Singh also faced criticism for her interview style, and some viewers took to social media to suggest that she was "a little too chummy" with a Hollywood legend like Fonda. "This is about them not you. Ask the question and then zip it," one viewer tweeted.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda received the SAG Life Achievement Award on Sunday night at the 31st annual SAG Awards, showcasing the life she has led, both through her work and in activism.

The Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall hosted the event that honored Fonda's more than 60 years of work in film, television, and activism.

At the event, Fonda, 87, was introduced by actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Louis-Dreyfus said Fonda's remarkable career includes groundbreaking work in front of the camera and unprecedented activism behind it. Fonda has been in the entertainment field for over 65 years, and Louis-Dreyfus called her a "powerhouse of raw dramatic talent."

A video montage showcasing Fonda's indelible footprints in pretty much every Calypso she visited drew an emotional standing ovation from the audience. In her speech, Fonda accepted the honor and said, "This means the world to me."

JANE FONDA, WHAT A WOMAN, WHAT AN INCREDIBLE SPEECH, WHAT A FCKING ICON #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/RYPfaGdVxO — ana 🇨🇴 (@jaileydream) February 24, 2025

Looking back on her career, Fonda said: Your enthusiasm makes it seem less like the twilight of my life and more like a 'Go girl kick ass,' which is good because I'm not done." She jokingly called herself a "late bloomer" and also said that it pains her to stop working.

Fonda, an activist, used the stage to encourage people to keep fighting for democracy. She reflected on the time her career began in the McCarthy era.

Demi Moore, Timothée Chalamet, and Jeremy Strong were other acting nominees at the live-streamed SAG Awards, which marked the final major ceremony before the Oscars on March 2.

The SAGs recognize exceptional achievements in film and television, and this year's event focused on its winners and fashion.