Aaron Phypers has been seen without his wedding ring, just days after Denise Richards filed for divorce.

The 52-year-old wellness center owner was photographed Thursday in Los Angeles, appearing somber as he ran errands.

Phypers wore a black shirt, ripped jeans, and sneakers. One detail stood out — his left hand was bare. This was his first public outing since the divorce filing.

Sources say Phypers visited a Wells Fargo bank and then stopped at a Verizon store, where he reportedly purchased a new iPhone.

It's unclear if he was switching phone plans after the split, but the move comes at a time when financial strain is evident.

Court documents reveal that Phypers has not earned income since closing his Malibu-based Quantum 360 wellness center in 2024.

According to PageSix, he now relies on Denise Richards' reported $250,000 monthly income, which she earns through TV appearances, OnlyFans, and brand deals.

Despite this large sum, Phypers claims about $105,000 per month is spent on basics like groceries, laundry, utilities, and maintenance. The former couple also reportedly paid $500 per month for their phone bill.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers' Divorce Follows Years of Public Drama

The divorce filing, which lists July 4 as the date of separation, cites "irreconcilable differences." Phypers is now asking for spousal support.

The pair, who wed in September 2018 in a Malibu ceremony aired on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," do not share children. However, Phypers was a stepfather to Richards' three daughters from previous relationships.

Their relationship was marked by drama, both on and off camera. Fans of "Real Housewives" may remember a troubling episode where Phypers was caught on a hot mic telling Richards, "I'm gonna crush your f**king hand."

The moment sparked concern and backlash online. Richards later said it was a joke, though others, including co-stars, found the comment disturbing.

The couple also faced rumors of a lesbian affair involving Richards and fellow castmate Brandi Glanville in 2020, DailyMail said. Glanville claimed the affair happened with Phypers' knowledge, but Richards denied it.

That same year, Richards' daughter Sami left their home, calling it an "abusive household."

Now, with the divorce in motion, it seems years of tension have come to a head. A source told the Daily Mail, "All they were doing was fighting. They had a big argument and he went to file right after."

Neither Richards nor Phypers has made a formal public statement since the filing.