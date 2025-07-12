Jennifer Aniston has gone public with her new relationship. The 56-year-old "Friends" star was spotted getting close with New York-based hypnotist Jim Curtis while vacationing in Mallorca, Spain, over the Fourth of July weekend.

Aniston and Curtis, 49, were seen enjoying a romantic yacht trip with close friends, including Jason Bateman, Amy Schumer, Olivia Wilde, and Courteney Cox.

Onlookers noted the pair looked comfortable and happy together, holding hands and sharing quiet moments on deck. At one point, Aniston rested her hand on Curtis' thigh as they talked among friends.

Curtis, a life coach and author, was seen massaging Aniston's back and even brushing her hair aside in an affectionate gesture.

Though they haven't spoken publicly about their relationship, a source close to Aniston told DailyMail, "Jennifer is dating Jim and is very happy, but she's still taking things slowly for now."

The new couple has been spending increasing time together in recent weeks. In June, they were seen "cuddling up" during a cozy stay at Ventana Big Sur, a luxury resort in California known for its wellness programs.

Guests there noted their close connection and the ease they shared in each other's company.

Jennifer Aniston cozies up to rumored beau Jim Curtis on yacht trip in Mallorca https://t.co/s32nCsG5xt pic.twitter.com/D7g7xBMKAV — Page Six (@PageSix) July 11, 2025

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Bond Over Self-Help and Hypnosis

Curtis is well known online for his motivational posts and healing affirmations. Aniston, who has followed him on Instagram for nearly two years, has liked several of his posts—many of them focused on healing from past relationships and inviting new love.

In April, Curtis commented a heart emoji on a workout video of Aniston, which some fans now see as an early sign of their growing bond.

Their shared interest in self-improvement may have drawn them together. The insider added, "They both love doing inner work and Jen thinks Jim is really special. It's a meeting of minds."

Curtis' approach, which he calls "hypno-realization," helps clients break free from old patterns. In a past interview, he spoke about overcoming personal challenges and finding purpose through mindfulness.

Interestingly, Aniston recently revealed she had turned to hypnosis to face her fear of flying, though she didn't mention Curtis at the time.

According to DailyJang, Aniston's last public relationship was with actor Justin Theroux, whom she married in 2015 and divorced in 2018. She was also famously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.