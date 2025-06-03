Actor Joshua Jackson has taken legal action by filing for an emergency custody order. He claims that his ex-wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, enrolled their 5-year-old daughter in a new school without informing or getting approval from him.

According to a May 30 filing, Jodie Turner-Smith enrolled their daughter, Juno, in a new kindergarten for the upcoming fall term—an action Joshua Jackson claims violates their existing custody agreement.

Jackson, 46, says the new school is more than 45 minutes from his home, which goes against what they had agreed on during their divorce settlement, ENews said.

According to the documents, Jackson is asking the court to make sure Juno stays at her current school for the 2025–2026 school year. He's also asking that both parents must agree together on any future school changes.

"Respondent respectfully requests orders ensuring that the minor child continues attending her present school," the filing reads, "and for the parents' joint consent to be required for any subsequent school change."

Jackson says Turner-Smith, 38, did not consult him before enrolling Juno in the new school. He pointed out that they had agreed she could make the final school choice only if they couldn't come to a mutual decision.

Jackson Fights to Keep Daughter in Traditional School

The actor also raised concerns about Turner-Smith's lifestyle. In his statement, Jackson said that Turner-Smith, who spends several months a year filming in London, may want Juno to travel with her instead of attending a regular school.

According to DailyMail, he included a past message from Turner-Smith, in which she reportedly said Juno's learning "doesn't require a fixed location," suggesting she preferred tutoring and remote learning.

But Jackson strongly disagrees. He argued that traditional school gives children a chance to grow emotionally and socially — something he believes home or on-set tutoring can't offer.

"Even in the best case, it cannot begin to provide a child with the same nurturing and enrichment, peer relationships, and social skills that a classroom and school community environment provides," he wrote.

Jackson also said Juno is doing well at her current school and noted the many changes she has already faced, including losing his home in the Los Angeles fires earlier this year. "Adding an unnecessary school change cannot be in her interests," he stated.

This recent court filing from Joshua Jackson follows shortly after he and Jodie Turner-Smith officially finalized their divorce. As part of that agreement, they share joint legal and physical custody of Juno.

The couple, who quietly married in 2019, split in 2023. They have both said that Juno remains their top priority.