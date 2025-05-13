After more than a year of legal proceedings, actors Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have finalized their divorce, officially ending their four-year marriage.

Based on the court documents signed on May 3, the former couple reached an agreement that includes joint custody of their daughter and no spousal support.

Turner-Smith, 38, and Jackson, 46, will share both legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter, Juno.

The agreement ensures that both parents will be equally involved in making decisions and spending time with her.

According to ENews, Jackson will pay $2,787 per month in child support, with the amount subject to change based on both parties' yearly income.

Each year, starting in April 2025, the two will exchange financial records to determine if the child support amount needs to be adjusted. If they cannot agree on a new figure, a judge will step in to help.

The settlement also confirms that neither Turner-Smith nor Jackson will pay or receive spousal support now or in the future. While Turner-Smith had previously requested support in earlier filings, the final agreement waived all claims from both sides.

Jodie Turner-Smith Keeps Royalties and Career Assets in Divorce

In terms of property, Turner-Smith will keep all her personal items, including clothing, jewelry, electronics, furniture, and any professional tools.

She will also retain all money in her accounts, her retirement savings, her SAG-AFTRA pension, and all rights to her acting and modeling work — including royalties and intellectual property from past and future projects, US Magazine said.

Jackson, best known for "Dawson's Creek," will keep his earnings, real estate in Los Angeles, personal belongings, business interests, and residuals from his acting career.

He will also retain proceeds from an insurance claim related to a home lost in the Los Angeles wildfires.

As part of the financial settlement, Jackson made a one-time payment of $133,333 to Turner-Smith in March and was required to make another equal payment by May 12. An additional payment was made earlier to cover legal fees.

Turner-Smith filed for divorce in October 2023. While speaking to The Times earlier this year, she reflected on the split: "Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working. And that's OK. The most important thing is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."