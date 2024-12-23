Actress Jodie Turner-Smith has filed new legal documents through her attorney Laura Wasser, requesting monthly support payments from Joshua Jackson amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

According to 'TMZ', the filing seeks $8,543 per month in child support for their four-year-old daughter, Juno, and $28,641 per month in spousal support during the pending divorce, along with $250,000 for attorney fees and forensic accounting costs.

While Turner-Smith initially blocked spousal support for both parties in her October 2023 divorce filing, she now claims circumstances have changed.

She alleges Jackson is prolonging the divorce process and increasing her legal costs, making it difficult to support herself and their daughter without assistance.

According to the documents, Turner-Smith states Jackson earned significantly more during their marriage and had promised to ensure financial security for her and their daughter if they separated, acknowledging the challenges faced by Black women and single mothers.

She claims he is now "reneging on that promise" and pushing for a settlement below what she believes is fair.

Turner-Smith asserts she has attempted to keep the split amicable but requires financial support due to mounting legal fees and living expenses.