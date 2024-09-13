Sam Asghari appears to have moved on after his divorce from Britney Spears.

The 30-year-old was spotted on an outing with a mystery blonde at a dog park in West Hollywood on Wednesday evening. The two seemed close, sharing playful moments as they spent time together while Asghari's Doberman, Porsha, ran around the park.

In a video obtained by 'TMZ,' Asghari and his companion sat in the enclosed play area.

As they left the park, the former fitness trainer playfully slapped the woman's rear end and pulled her in by the waist. The pair walked closely together as they exited the park, with Asghari guiding her with his hand on her back.

Reps for Asghari, 30, have not yet commented on the potential new romance. The actor finalized his divorce from Spears in March, following his August 2023 filing, citing "irreconcilable differences." The split was reportedly smooth, thanks to an "ironclad prenup" that settled their assets and property.

After their separation, Asghari retained custody of Porsha, a dog he had purchased for Spears, 42, in 2021. Spears, meanwhile, kept her other four dogs, including an Australian shepherd and a Yorkie. The couple had tied the knot in June 2022 after dating for almost six years, but their relationship came to an official end in July 2023.

In other Spears' news, the "Lucky" songstress will soon end child support payments to her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

'ENSTARZ' reported Spears and Federline's original child support order details how Spears' payments will cease on Jayden James' 18th birthday or when he graduates from high school — whichever is later.

Spears had been paying child support to Federline for the past 17 years, but after her youngest child with him turned 18, her monthly payments have come to an end. According to 'The Blast,' the pop music icon has paid Federline, 46, over five million dollars during their arrangement.

Their 18-year-old will graduate high school in Hawaii in November, per the outlet, so the "Toxic" singer will continue making child supports payments until then.