Kylie Jenner's plastic surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher, is seeing a major spike in demand after the reality star revealed the exact details of her 2019 breast augmentation online.

The 27-year-old cosmetics mogul casually dropped the information in the comment section of a TikTok video, and it sparked a frenzy.

According to TMZ, Kylie didn't hold back, listing everything from size to type to surgeon: "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol."

Since then, Fisher's Beverly Hills office has reportedly been overwhelmed with calls from people asking for the exact same procedure.

According to Dr. Fisher's office, they're now receiving upwards of 150 calls a day, with most callers requesting consultations inspired by Kylie's post. Due to the high demand, the clinic has changed how appointments are booked. Consultations now require patients to send in photos for review—no phone calls allowed.

While the majority of requests are for breast augmentation, many are also inquiring about other procedures, such as liposuction and tummy tucks, citing Kylie as their main inspiration.

Kylie Jenner reveals her breast implant specs on TikTok 💀 pic.twitter.com/wNTXlSj5yn — Tom Phage (@dogsog300) June 4, 2025

Dr. Garth Fisher Thanks Kylie Jenner for Boob Job Shout-Out

Dr. Fisher, a board-certified surgeon with over 30 years of experience, responded to the sudden attention by thanking Kylie for the recognition.

"I'm honored to be acknowledged by Kylie — her kind post was unexpected but truly appreciated," he said in a statement.

He also emphasized the importance of patient privacy, saying, "Patient confidentiality has always been the foundation of my practice. Over three decades, we've never had a single breach."

He added that no details of a procedure are ever shared unless the patient gives permission, DailyMail said.

Kylie isn't the only family member Dr. Fisher has worked on.Kris Jenner recently shared that her daughter's first facelift was done back in 2011 by the same doctor.

Kris Jenner thanked Dr. Fisher on Instagram for making the experience a positive one. She spoke highly of his professionalism and referred to him as a close and trusted friend.

Dr. Fisher is known for working with several Kardashian-Jenner family members, including Kourtney Kardashian and even pre-transition Caitlyn Jenner.