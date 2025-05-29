Kylie Jenner is under fire from social media users who believe she has been mimicking the signature style of actress Lily-Rose Depp — her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's ex — with critics citing a noticeable uptick in Chanel looks and strikingly similar photo poses.

Reddit threads and online discussions have been filled with side-by-side comparisons of Jenner and Depp, with some alleging that the cosmetics mogul is not only copying Depp's fashion but also channeling her persona.

"So is Kylie trolling LRD or something? It's so over the top at this point, how could she not be? Is it bc she's her man's ex? Seems petty to focus on his past instead of enjoying the present with him."

Another poster said, "Isn't she tired to cosplay someone? Like buy yourself a personality Kylie."

A third wrote, "Holy crap! Kylie is OBSESSED with LRD. This is psycho stalker stuff like the movie "Single White Female". Kylie is so pathetic and just needs to accept she got LRD sloppy leftovers-----Timmy."

According to a fourth, "Sometimes it's surreal for me to remember the depths of unoriginality and manipulation this family steeps to in every detail of their lives."

"Now THIS is EMBARRASSING. she really is a shape shifter, no originality, even worse, she's a WANNABE. People may not like LRD but she has had her own style for years, she's been a chanel girlie for over a decade .....Kylie looks cheap," a fifth said.

Depp has been a Chanel brand ambassador ever since and embraced the fashion house's aesthetic both on and off the runway.

'It's Definitely a Mental Illness'

While Jenner, 26, has not addressed the accusations directly, a source told Radar Online the comparisons are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

"There are only so many times where you can brush it off as mere coincidences," the insider said. "[It's] something people need to be called out for, not ignored. It's definitely a mental illness."

Her relationship with Chalamet began in 2018 after meeting on the set of "The King" and lasted until 2020.

Jenner and Chalamet have been linked since April 2023. The couple has gradually taken their relationship public, most recently walking a red carpet together in Italy earlier this month.

Insecurity Rumors

A second source claimed that Jenner's alleged imitation of Depp may stem from deeper issues in her relationship with the "A Complete Unknown" actor.

"It bugs her to watch scenes of Timothée kissing other girls. She's jealous of the beauties he's starred with," the insider said. "Now she's henpecking and drawing boundaries and issuing him with a desperate plea to stop doing steamy scenes."

"She wants him to go for roles worthy of his superior talent and not be portrayed as a sex symbol. She just doesn't like other women getting their hands on him," the source added.