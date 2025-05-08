Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have officially stepped into the spotlight as a couple, making their highly anticipated red carpet-debut after two years of dating.

The pair appeared together on Wednesday (May 7) at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, Italy, where Chalamet was honored with the David for Cinematic Excellence award, a recognition of his achievements in film.

For their first red carpet appearance, the couple coordinated in elegant all-black outfits. Chalamet, 29, wore a sleek double-breasted velvet suit, complete with a white rose brooch, and styled his signature brunette hair in an updo. Jenner, 27, opted for a curve-hugging black gown with a plunging neckline, accessorized with a glittery gold clutch, statement earrings, and her hair pulled back in a slick bun.

On the red carpet, Jenner and Chalamet were seen holding hands and sharing affectionate moments. Jenner leaned into Chalamet as he wrapped his arm around her waist, and the two smiled for photographers.

Prior to this event, the couple had attended several high-profile gatherings together—such as the Oscars, Golden Globes, and Vanity Fair Oscar Party—but had never walked a red carpet as a couple.

Their red carpet debut came just days after Jenner attended the 2025 Met Gala in New York City with her sisters, while Chalamet stayed home to watch a basketball game. Despite their busy schedules and high public profiles, the couple has mostly kept their relationship private, choosing to support each other quietly at industry events and sports games.

Jenner and Chalamet were first linked in April 2023, when rumors began circulating about their budding romance. Reports surfaced after the two were spotted together at a private event in Los Angeles, sparking speculation among fans and media outlets. Though neither Jenner nor Chalamet confirmed their relationship at the time, sightings of the pair attending concerts, dinner dates, and spending time at each other's homes quickly fueled further interest.

Despite their high-profile backgrounds, both stars chose to keep their relationship largely out of the public eye.