Romeo Beckham appears to be moving on after his recent breakup with Kim Turnbull, and fans are already buzzing about a possible new romance.

The 22-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham was spotted out in Paris with German model and influencer Caroline Daur over the weekend, just days after news of his split became public.

Photos show Romeo and Caroline leaving a party at the upscale Hotel Costes on Saturday night.

Eyewitnesses say the two appeared to be trying to keep a low profile, and a photographer at the scene claimed security was very protective of Daur, even blocking paparazzi from capturing her in the same car as Romeo.

According to TMZ, despite the secrecy, the two were later seen heading to Giulia nightclub, where they reportedly partied until 2:30 am.

While they left the party separately, the joint appearance was enough to fuel dating rumors across social media.

Romeo Beckham sparks dating rumors with influencer Caroline Daur after Kim Turnbull breakup https://t.co/RqtkKTJIna pic.twitter.com/cyMHgg4HtX — Page Six (@PageSix) June 8, 2025

Beckham Family Drama Blamed for Romeo's Breakup with Kim Turnbull

Daur, 30, looked stunning in a strapless black minidress and leather knee-high boots. Romeo kept things casual in a long-sleeved black shirt, black pants, and Nike sneakers, PageSix said.

This night out came shortly after Romeo and model Kim Turnbull called it quits after dating for seven months.

According to UsWeekly, the couple decided to break up due to ongoing family drama that had become too much to handle.

"Romeo and Kim did split because of the family drama," a source shared. "It was mutual. It was just too much pressure and tension looming over them."

The breakup reportedly caused a rift within the Beckham family, especially involving Romeo's older brother, Brooklyn Beckham, and Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz.

Some speculated that Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David Beckham's 50th birthday party because of tension surrounding Kim, though sources have denied those claims.

While neither Romeo nor Caroline has confirmed a relationship, their outing in Paris has certainly caught public attention.

With cameras catching them together just days after his split, fans are left wondering if this could be a new beginning for Romeo and Caroline — or just a friendly night out in the City of Light.