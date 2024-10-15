David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham's hunky son Romeo Beckham is going public with his new girlfriend.

The 22-year-old was recently photographed kissing and hugging photographer Gray Sorrenti on the streets of New York City.

Photos published by the Daily Mail Monday showed Romeo with his arms around Sorrenti's neck as they made out.

In another snap, Sorrenti had her arms wrapped around her beau as they exchanged another sweet kiss.

Romeo Beckham confirms romance with stunning photographer and nepo baby Gray Sorrenti as they pack on the PDA during romantic stroll in NYC https://t.co/HkzSwMcGJK pic.twitter.com/dIcXFgUNLi — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 15, 2024

The pair wore matching clothing, rocking white tank tops and jeans.

However, Romeo paired his outfit with a black jacket, cap, and brown shoes.

Sorrenti, for her part, opted for an oversized blue and white striped button-down shirt, black loafers, and a white tote bag to go along with her tank top and blue jeans.

Neither Romeo nor Sorrenti has publicly addressed the dating rumors.

Sorrenti is the daughter of Mario Sorrenti, the iconic fashion photographer behind Kate Moss' legendary Calvin Klein Obsession campaigns from the 1990s.

Taking after her dad, she has begun making a name for herself as a photographer, shooting ads for Loewe, Saint Laurent, and many other luxury brands.

She has also photographed A-listers such as Jennifer Lopez for WSJ. Magazine.

Romeo and Sorrenti first sparked romance rumors last month after they were seen together outside a Paris Fashion Week afterparty.

The pair, who both attended the bash thrown by Saint Laurent, were spotted waiting for their respective cars.

However, Sorrenti was not the only woman to be romantically linked to Romeo since he and his longterm girlfriend Mia Regan broke up in February after five years together.

In September, the former soccer player was also spotted leaving a party with model Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

Romeo got into a car with Hamlin and another female friend after they left the Perfect Magazine x Grey Goose Altius vodka party, as seen in images obtained by The Sun.

Just hours prior to the sighting, Romeo enjoyed an outing with influencer Sophie Julia.