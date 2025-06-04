Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull have ended their relationship after seven months together, sources confirmed to multiple outlets.

The split comes at a time when tensions within the Beckham family are reportedly on the rise.

The couple's split reportedly happened in May, just weeks after they both attended David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration in London.

According to US Magazine, the event, held on May 2 at Core restaurant, became a point of controversy after Romeo's older brother, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, skipped the party.

According to sources, Brooklyn and Nicola asked for a private meeting with David around his birthday, but the Beckham family is said to have turned down the request.

"David and Victoria just want to treat everyone the same," a source told Us Weekly. "But Brooklyn isn't playing it like that, and everything is a drama."

Rumors had been circulating that Brooklyn may have once had a connection with Turnbull, which led to added tension between the brothers.

However, a source previously told sources, "It's just an excuse to find an argument," calling the story "nonsense."

Beckham Family Rift Grows as Siblings Reportedly Not Speaking

The apparent rift among the Beckham siblings has grown more noticeable in recent months. According to insiders, Brooklyn hasn't spoken with Romeo or other family members in a while.

One source said, "Brooklyn and Nicola didn't even know Romeo and Kim split. No one's really talking."

Adding to the drama, speculation swirled after Brooklyn appeared to conceal tattoos dedicated to his mother, Victoria, during a recent photoshoot.

According to PageSix, fans noticed that his "mama's boy" and "Mom" tattoos looked hidden. But a source close to Brooklyn said, "It was never covered up. People can see it's still there."

Reports suggest that tensions between Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz have been building since Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding in 2022.

A guest at the event claimed that singer Marc Anthony called Victoria "the most beautiful woman in the room," leaving Nicola feeling hurt and sidelined. "She ran out crying," the source said.

Despite all the recent drama, those close to David and Victoria say the couple hopes for peace. "There is a desire to mend," a source shared. "Friends and people around them see a long road to mending this, but the hope is still there."