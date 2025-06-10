Former WWE star Brie Garcia opened up about a recent poolside scare involving her 4-year-old son, Buddy, who jumped into the deep end of a swimming pool without warning.

The incident happened on a Sunday outing, as Garcia shared during the June 9 episode of "The Nikki and Brie Show" on SiriusXM.

Garcia said she took her kids, Buddy and 7-year-old Birdie, to a club pool but decided not to swim because she didn't want to ruin her freshly styled hair, US Magazine said.

"I told the kids before we left, 'Mommy's not wearing her swimsuit today. I just don't feel like swimming,'" Garcia explained. "Really, I didn't want to mess up my blowout."

While sitting poolside, Garcia said she was closely watching her children. Birdie, she noted, is now a confident swimmer. Buddy, on the other hand, is still learning.

"Buddy's good in the shallow end," she said. "But he panics in the deep end. He knows how to swim, but he's not fully comfortable yet. So, I always watch them like a hawk."

Garcia recalled that another child at the pool threw something into the deep end and told Buddy to "go fetch." That's when things took a scary turn.

"Buddy just jumps in after it," Garcia said. "I'm watching, thinking maybe he's feeling brave and will swim. Then Birdie yells, 'He's drowning!' So dramatic — but I knew I had to move."

Brie Garcia recounted a scary pool incident with her son, Buddy. https://t.co/wLxMcUTd8D — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 10, 2025

Brie Garcia Opens Up About Son's Near-Drowning Incident

Without hesitation, Garcia jumped into the deep end fully clothed. "I was in the middle of talking to a group of adults. I just sprinted and grabbed him," she recalled.

Garcia said Buddy was shaken, and the pool area fell silent as she pulled him from the water. He had been wearing Birdie's oversized pink glittery goggles, which only added to the emotional moment.

"I just thought, 'This is what I get for not wearing my swimsuit,'" Garcia said. "If I had been prepared to swim, I wouldn't have hesitated for a second."

According to People, Garcia also emphasized the importance of kids understanding boundaries. "I told Buddy, 'Just because someone tells you to fetch doesn't mean you do it,'" she said.

The near-miss serves as a reminder of the dangers of water, especially for young swimmers. It comes just weeks after National Water Safety Month and follows the heartbreaking news of influencer Emilie Kiser's 3-year-old son drowning in a home pool.

Garcia, who shares Buddy and Birdie with husband Bryan Danielson, said the experience left her grateful — and a bit more cautious. "At least I was watching," she said. "That made all the difference."