Mick Foley is sharing his gratitude and relief after surviving a car accident earlier this week. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke out following the April 1 collision, emphasizing how fortunate he feels to have avoided major injuries. His message, posted to both Instagram and Facebook, gave fans a personal update and reassured them he's on the mend.

In his statement, Foley compared the aftermath of the accident to being hit by heavy machinery. "The idea that someone would be in an accident like this and walk away with only soft tissue injury makes me feel like someone was looking out for me! Thank you to all of you who sent well wishes."

The veteran wrestler received a wave of encouragement and love from both fans and legends of the ring. According to Foley, iconic names like The Undertaker and Triple H reached out to check on him, alongside many others in the wrestling community.

Foley also addressed rumors suggesting the crash might have been a staged event, calling out speculation that it was part of a wrestling storyline. In a video clip posted to Instagram, he clarified that the accident was very real. He said the wreck "was no April Fools Joke."

Despite the incident, Foley has no intention of stepping away from his schedule. For those wondering whether upcoming appearances would be canceled, Foley had a clear response—he's not missing a single one.

Though the exact circumstances of the crash haven't been fully detailed, Foley noted that his vehicle didn't survive the impact. While he's preparing to shop for a replacement, he acknowledged that his car is "definitely not hitting the road anytime soon."