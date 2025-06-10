Actor Joshua Jackson and actress Jodie Turner-Smith are in a legal disagreement over what's best for their 5-year-old daughter, Juno, especially when it comes to her schooling and time with each parent.

Recently released court documents, including emotional letters from both parents, show a growing conflict over their daughter's future.

The former couple—who finalized their divorce in May and were granted joint custody of Juno—are struggling to agree on how to split time during the summer and where Juno should attend school next year.

Jackson, 46, filed an emergency custody order on May 30, asking the court to step in after Turner-Smith, 38, proposed taking Juno to Europe for five weeks.

According to ENews, Turner-Smith plans to work in London during that time and believes the trip would give their daughter a sense of "continuity and presence."

In a letter dated May 23, Turner-Smith wrote, "I hear and appreciate your point that this is ultimately her time with each of us, and not the other way around. That framing feels important."

However, Jackson expressed concern about being apart from Juno for such a long time. In his response dated May 26, he wrote, "At this age, four weeks is an eternity to her... Juno needs both of us. Ideally exactly equally."

Joshua Jackson Rejects On-Set Tutoring for Daughter's Education

Jackson also objected to Turner-Smith's plan to bring Juno to Morocco, where she may have future work.

He said he needed full details—such as dates, locations, and security plans—before agreeing to any international travel involving their daughter, US Magazine said.

But the heart of Jackson's filing centers on Juno's education. The "Dawson's Creek" star strongly believes Juno should remain at her current school in Los Angeles, where he says she has thrived socially and academically.

He said he does not support on-set tutoring or switching to a school farther from his temporary home, especially without his input.

He emphasized that on-location tutoring could not match the value Juno gained from regularly attending school and engaging with peers in a consistent learning environment.

Turner-Smith, who reportedly enrolled Juno in a new school without Jackson's approval, has not publicly responded to that specific claim.

Jackson's filing asks the court to ensure that both parents must agree before any future school changes are made.

Despite their differences, both parents agree on one thing: they want what's best for Juno. "Thank you for your quick response," Jackson wrote to Turner-Smith.

"I look forward to coming to an agreement together that balances all of [Juno's] needs to provide her with the best outcome possible."