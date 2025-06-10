Musician Trace Cyrus has publicly slammed his father, country star Billy Ray Cyrus, in a fiery Instagram post accusing him of putting fame before family.

In the emotional rant posted Tuesday, Trace, 36, claimed Billy Ray skipped the funeral of his own mother-in-law in 2020 to attend a fashion show in Italy.

"This man is so hungry for fame it's pathetic," Trace wrote alongside a photo of his father. "He really flew to Italy for a fashion show but wouldn't come to LA for Mammie's funeral."

According to PageSix, Trace also alleged that his sister had paid for a $60,000 private jet to bring Billy Ray to the service, but their father still refused to attend.

At the time of the funeral, Billy Ray was still married to Tish Cyrus, Trace's mother. The couple later divorced in 2022, marking a deepening rift within the famous Cyrus family.

"You're the lamest man ever to walk planet earth," Trace added. "Honestly embarrassed to have ever considered you my idol."

Trace, known for his role in the band Metro Station, openly criticized his father's appearance on Instagram, questioning his hairstyle and calling it strange.

Trace Cyrus revealed in his new ig story that Miley got Billy Ray a 60k private jet so he could fly to LA at funeral of her grandmother (Tish's mother) in 2020, and he still refused to do it 💔 pic.twitter.com/xNsHYbmqyb — alina (@brightmindedxx) June 10, 2025

Trace Says He's Done Trying With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus

In response to a comment suggesting his post sounded like a cry for help, Trace made it clear that he no longer cared about reconnecting, saying he was beyond that point.

Trace expressed that he no longer sees anything to gain from Billy Ray, aside from learning from his mistakes, and referred to him as a lost cause, NY Post said.

He ended his post with, "Christ is King. Get right with God. You need it."

This isn't the first time Trace has expressed frustration with his father. Earlier this year, he called out Billy Ray after his brother Braison described their dad as "happy and healthy." Trace fired back, writing, "Birds of a feather flock together."

The rift follows a rough few years for the Cyrus family. Following her divorce from Billy Ray, Tish Cyrus remarried in 2023.

Billy Ray later had a brief marriage to singer Firerose and is now dating model Elizabeth Hurley.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus recently revealed on a podcast that the family never went to counseling, describing their situation as "messy."