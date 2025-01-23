Billy Ray Cyrus' family is expressing deep concern after his troubled performance at President Donald Trump's post-inauguration Liberty Ball. Trace Cyrus, Billy Ray's son, shared an open letter on Instagram, detailing his worries about his father's well-being.

"Since my earliest memories, all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life," Trace began his heartfelt post.

Trace, 35, revealed his distress over his father's condition, saying, "Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it's become obvious to everyone but you." He also acknowledged that Billy Ray might be upset by the public nature of his post but stated, "I really could care less at this point."

The "Metro Station" guitarist explained that he and his sisters, Brandi, Miley, and Noah, have been worried for years but have felt pushed away by Billy Ray. "Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven't even been there for her. That's your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me, she still idolizes you though," Trace wrote.

Addressing his father's performance, Trace noted, "You do not look healthy, and everyone is noticing it." Reflecting on his emotions, he added, "As I write this with tears in my eyes, I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon."

Trace also revealed his own journey to sobriety, sharing that he has been clean for over a year and a half. "I don't know what you're struggling with exactly, but I think I have a pretty good idea & I'd love to help you if you would open up and receive the help," he wrote.

Billy Ray has yet to respond publicly but blamed Monday's shaky performance on technical issues, stating, "I wouldn't have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar, and monitors worked or not."

Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray's ex-wife, had two children, Trace and Brandi, before marrying him in 1993. The couple also had Miley, Braison, and Noah together before divorcing in 2022.