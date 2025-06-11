The music world is in mourning. Brian Wilson , founder of The Beach Boys and one of the most influential pop artists of the 20th century, died Wednesday at the age of 82 , his representatives confirmed in a statement.

Wilson, composer of such timeless anthems as God Only Knows , Wouldn't It Be Nice , and Good Vibrations , leaves behind a groundbreaking musical legacy and a courageous testimony about the challenges faced by those with mental illness and their families.

"Today we lost our brother, our creative leader, and the heart of the Beach Boys," Mike Love , Wilson's frontman and cousin, wrote on social media. "Without Brian, there would be no Beach Boys. His music touched souls around the world. So did his struggle."

Born in 1942 in Hawthorne, just outside Los Angeles, Wilson co-founded The Beach Boys in 1961 with his brothers Dennis and Carl , his cousin Mike Love , and his friend Al Jardine . What began as a surf rock group soon evolved under Brian's artistic direction, pushing the boundaries of the studio with techniques never before seen in pop.

With the acclaimed album Pet Sounds (1966), considered by many musicians to be the album that changed popular music , Wilson proved that a young Californian could rival the Beatles in innovation.

A pioneer in mental health too

Brian Wilson was also one of the first artists to speak openly about mental illness. Diagnosed with affective schizophrenia and bipolar disorder , he spent decades dealing with crises, hospitalizations, and addictions that kept him off the stage for years.

His 2004 album Smile, a work lost for over three decades, and his 2014 biopic Love & Mercy made him a figurehead for those fighting the stigma of mental illness.

"Thank you for teaching us that geniuses can suffer too. And that they can heal," wrote Al Jardine , the band's co-founder.

Father, husband, symbol of struggle

Wilson was widowed in 2024, following the death of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter , who was instrumental in his recovery and emotional stability. Together, they raised five adopted children and two biological children. Since then, his health has deteriorated rapidly: in 2024, he was diagnosed with dementia and placed under legal guardianship.

His final years were peaceful, surrounded by family, music, and the affection of generations who revere him as a living legend. His passing comes just days after the announcement of a new box set featuring previously unreleased Beach Boys recordings, whose release will now carry special significance.

With his departure, only three longtime members of the Beach Boys remain: Mike Love , Al Jardine , and Bruce Johnston . All have publicly expressed their grief and vowed to pay tribute to Brian in a series of concerts that will now become posthumous tributes.

"Brian was more than a musician," Johnston said. "He was a source of pure emotion, of emotional truth, and he taught us that vulnerability is the most powerful form of art."