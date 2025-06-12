Scott Wolf has confirmed that he was the one to file for divorce from his wife of 21 years, Kelley Wolf. His statement came shortly after Kelley shared news of their separation on Instagram.

The "Party of Five" star shared a heartfelt message with People on June 10, saying, "After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley."

Although the couple is going their separate ways, Scott Wolf made it clear that their children—Jackson, Miller, and Lucy—remain the central focus for both parents as they move forward.

"Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority," he added.

According to ENews, Scott Wolf has requested privacy as he and Kelley focus on supporting their children through the upcoming changes, emphasizing the importance of handling the transition with care.

Kelley, 48, also made a public statement earlier that day, describing the end of their marriage as a quiet, emotional journey.

Kelley Wolf Reflects on Private Journey Leading to Divorce

Kelley Wolf shared that the path leading to the separation had been a private and emotional one, guided by a deep sense of hope, patience, and a strong focus on the well-being of their children.

Kelley Wolf chose not to share specific details about the split but made it clear that her main focus has always been on their children and her personal healing journey.

She also expressed deep appreciation for Scott, acknowledging him as a devoted father and a supportive partner during their years together.

Despite their separation, Kelley said both parents would continue to prioritize their children's well-being, DailyMail said. "We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children," she said.

The couple, who met in 2002 and married in 2004, did not publicly celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary this year.

Their social media silence at the time drew some attention from fans. Last year, however, Kelley marked their 20th anniversary by reflecting on a difficult moment early in their relationship when she considered leaving, feeling she had lost her sense of identity.

At the time, she shared that Scott had committed to growing with her, and they chose to move forward together.