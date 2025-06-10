Scott Wolf and his wife Kelley Wolf have announced their decision to divorce after 21 years of marriage via an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday.

The announcement follows the couple's 21st wedding anniversary on May 29. Kelley described the couple's separation as a prolonged and private process where they focused on maintaining stability for their children. She also emphasized the importance of hope and patience during this difficult transition.

Scott, born June 4, 1968, in Boston, Massachusetts, rose to fame when he portrayed the character Bailey Salinger in the 1990s series "Party of Five." He married Kelley Marie Limp, an alumna of MTV's "The Real World: New Orleans" (2000), in 2004 after they met through mutual friends in New York City in 2002. The couple shares three children: Jackson Kayse (born March 2009), Miller William (born November 2012), and Lucy Marie (born May 2014).

Kelley, who is a certified life coach and author of "FLOW: Finding Love Over Worry," acknowledged Scott's dedication as a father to their children and as a partner, highlighting his kindness and humor. The couple's divorce follows years of challenges they had previously addressed publicly.

Last year, Kelley revealed she had already considered leaving her marriage with Scott but chose to work through difficulties alongside her husband, resulting in a stronger bond. Scott, who studied finance at George Washington University before pursuing acting, also reflected on their struggles in a past anniversary post, noting the significant tests to their commitment.

Kelley's career includes appearances on "The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans" (2022), where she exited early due to interpersonal tensions on the set. Meanwhile, Scott is still pursuing his acting career, recently starring in the "Nancy Drew" series (2019–2023) and the medical drama "Doc".

The couple previously resided in Park City, Utah, where Kelley focused on clinical psychology and coaching.

Kelley said that both of them remain focused on co-parenting their children and ensuring their well-being throughout the divorce and afterward. She requested privacy, describing healing as a quiet and sacred process. The decision marks the end of a partnership that blended public visibility with personal resilience, underscoring their shared dedication to family amid evolving careers.