Reality star Brittany Cartwright has officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, following months of growing conflict, financial concerns, and troubling behavior.

On the June 10 episode of "The Valley," Cartwright, 36, revealed the difficult decision during a heartfelt moment with her divorce lawyer, just one day before Taylor's scheduled release from rehab.

The couple, who went their separate ways in January 2024, share a 4-year-old son named Cruz.

"I didn't come into this meeting thinking I was going to file for divorce," Cartwright admitted. "But this is making me realize, 'Wow, this is bad, and I need to get out of this.'"

Cartwright described how Taylor, 45, continued to rage-text her during his time in rehab, People said.

She even had to block his number after he accused her of drinking, threatened her with others "telling him" things, and monitored her through home cameras.

"He was looking at me through the cameras and telling me what I was wearing," she said. "He is obsessed."

Brittany Cartwright’s mystery man revealed amid Jax Taylor divorce https://t.co/7qAbDtrRU3 pic.twitter.com/qbMrvd61wE — Page Six (@PageSix) May 28, 2025

Brittany Cartwright Discovers Jax Taylor Defaulted on $17K Mortgage

To make things worse, Cartwright found out that Taylor had stopped making payments on their mortgage.

According to TooFab, despite believing he was covering the $17,000 monthly payment, she was shocked to learn that he had defaulted — putting their home, which is jointly owned, at risk of foreclosure.

"Our mortgage went from $8,000 to $17,000 because of his stuff," she explained. "They even took $100,000 out of my bank account just because I was married to him."

Cartwright said Taylor also secretly leased a condo and expected her to take over the house entirely.

She shared that she covers all expenses for their son and never asked for financial help, assuming he was at least handling the mortgage payments.

The episode also revealed a past incident involving Taylor's therapist, who said Taylor made a receptionist cry after demanding she lie about him going to Urgent Care. "I'm going through hell," Cartwright told her friends.

While Taylor has publicly shared his battles with bipolar disorder and addiction, Cartwright expressed that she could no longer handle the emotional turmoil, stating it was time to move on for good.

Six months after their separation, Brittany Cartwright officially filed for divorce in August 2024.