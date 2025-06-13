Arnold Schwarzenegger says he's open to making a movie with his son Patrick Schwarzenegger and his son-in-law Chris Pratt—but only if one key condition is met.

The action legend, 77, made the statement during the red carpet premiere of "FUBAR" Season 2 on June 12.

While excited about the idea, Schwarzenegger made it clear he's not jumping into any project without a strong script.

"It's one of those things that if there's a great script, then of course, we would do it," he told E! News. "But you can't just make up this stuff. You can't just say, 'OK, let's just put the three together in a movie and not have a great script.'"

That's the one thing Schwarzenegger insists on: quality over family fame. While fans might love seeing him team up with Patrick and Chris on screen, the former California governor said a good story must come first.

"You don't have to talk about it, just do it," Schwarzenegger added, encouraging filmmakers to take the idea seriously—so long as the writing lives up to the hype.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s kids — Patrick, Katherine, Christopher, Christina — and son-in-law Chris Pratt joined him on the red carpet at tonight’s FUBAR premiere in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/6GNYihyIKu — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2025

Chris Pratt, 45, married Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine in 2019, making him part of the family. Patrick, now 31, has been acting for years and most recently appeared on "The White Lotus" in its third season.

According to JustJared, Arnold hasn't ruled out joining Patrick in a future season of the hit HBO series either. "Whenever I see something good, I am interested in it," he said. "So we will see."

Although the two haven't worked together on-screen yet, Arnold shared how proud he is of Patrick's journey in acting.

He recalled how Patrick grew up on movie sets and even did homework in his trailer. That early exposure clearly sparked his son's interest in the industry.

Arnold explained that Patrick had always shown a deep interest in show business. He recalled a moment when Patrick was watching him film on stage, suggesting that this experience may have sparked his son's passion for the industry.

While fans wait to see if a family project comes to life, Schwarzenegger is currently focused on the new season of "FUBAR," which returned to Netflix on June 12.

The series, which follows a retired CIA agent pulled back into action, features "great action" and "really funny moments," according to Arnold.

He mentioned that filming the scenes was quite challenging, particularly during night shoots, but also noted that despite the difficulty, the experience was very enjoyable.