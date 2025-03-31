Arnold Schwarzenegger — whose recent comments about his strict parenting style sparked a slew of headlines as the public weighed in on his affair with the family housekeeper that ended his marriage to Maria Shrive

In a 2023 interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Schwarzenegger discussed his parenting style and revealed that he considered himself to be strict by American standards.

The interview clip resurfaced on social media, prompting fans to recall the scandal that emerged more than a decade ago.

"Depends on what your definition is. For the way I grew up, I was lenient. But for American standards, probably strict," Schwarzenegger told Kimmel.

He shared an anecdote involving his son, Patrick, emphasizing the importance of personal responsibility.

Schwarzenegger recounted an instance where he threw Patrick's mattress into the pool after discovering that a nanny had made the bed instead of Patrick.

"They have to make their own bed, scrub their own showers, clean their own toilets," he said.

Social Media Reactions

However, many fans quickly shifted their focus to Schwarzenegger's affair with Mildred Patricia Baena, the family housekeeper, which resulted in the birth of his son, Joseph Baena.

The affair occurred while Schwarzenegger was married to Shriver, and Joseph was born just days after the couple welcomed their youngest child, Christopher.

Social media reactions, as per The Atlanta Black Star, highlighted the contrast between Schwarzenegger's parenting philosophy and his past infidelity.

One user commented, "How can he be strict when he threw his values out the window the minute he had an affair?"

Another remarked, "He can't preach responsibility when he wasn't responsible himself."

A third user added, "It's ironic that he talks about making kids do chores while he was busy breaking vows."

Others expressed mixed feelings about his parenting methods; one supporter said, "At least he's trying to teach discipline," while another countered, "Discipline doesn't mean ignoring your own mistakes."

Schwarzenegger and Shriver divorced in 2011 after 25 years of marriage, following revelations of his infidelity.

The divorce settlement was protracted, with the division of significant property taking years – almost a decade, in fact.

Shriver has since spoken publicly about the impact of their split on their children.

In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, she emphasized her desire to maintain a stable environment for their kids despite the divorce.

"I wanted to model for them a new way forward," she said.

Despite their separation, both Schwarzenegger and Shriver have maintained a cooperative relationship for the sake of their children.