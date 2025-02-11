Arnold Schwarzenegger displayed pride and admiration for his son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, during the red carpet premiere of The White Lotus Season three.

Patrick, who stars in the latest installment of the HBO hit series set in Thailand, brought his prominent family along to commemorate the milestone at Paramount Studios on Monday, February 10 in Los Angeles.

Accompanied by his fiancé, Abby Champion, Patrick was joined by his parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 77, and Maria Shriver, along with his sister Katherine. Adding to the star-studded family affair, Katherine's husband, Chris Pratt, also attended the event.

Arnold and 69-year-old Shriver took pictures, separately, with their son. They finalized their divorce in December 2021. The former California governor took accountability with The Hollywood Reporter on the demise of his marriage in May 2023. "It was my f***k up," he confessed. "It was my failure."

Patrick takes on the role of Saxon Ratliff in the new season of The White Lotus. In a red carpet interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Patrick described his character as a "douche that works for his father."

"How he ends up?" he asks, before a reporter answers, "Only time will tell."

"That is true," he replied.

White Lotus writer and creator Mike White told Forbes how, "We literally just locked picture on the finale two days ago, so you're looking at somebody who has just crossed the finish line of the hardest race he's ever run. It was harder because the show is longer, so there's more of the show and more characters. Thailand was a beautiful place to shoot, but it also had a lot of challenges. The writers' strike was going on in the middle of it, plus there was a lot going on in my life, too, and it takes over two years of your life. I feel proud to be just sitting here honestly because there were days I was like, 'Maybe I'll just die today,' so I'm proud that I got through it."

Acting isn't new for Patrick, as he previously appeared in the HBO Max series The Staircase and had a role in Prime Video's The Terminal List, which stars his brother-in-law, Chris Pratt.

The event attracted many other notable celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Malin Akerman, and Brooks Nader.

Another major highlight of the night was BLACKPINK's Lisa, who is making her acting debut in the third season of the series.

She graced the occasion in a stunning, body-hugging white beaded gown, adding glamour to the celebration of her new acting endeavor.