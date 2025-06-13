Musician Trace Cyrus has made serious claims about his ex-girlfriend, actress Brenda Song, accusing her of faking cancer, multiple pregnancies, and even an abortion during their seven-year relationship.

Cyrus, 36, posted the allegations on Instagram Wednesday after a user criticized him by saying, "Now we know why Brenda left."

According to PageSix, in response, the former Metro Station singer replied, "Yes, because she stole thousands of dollars from me and faked multiple pregnancies."

The claims didn't stop there. Trace went on to say Song, 37, lied about having both breast cancer and a brain tumor, even telling him and his family she was terminally ill. "It was all a lie," he wrote. "She was humiliated to ever show her face around my family again once we figured it out."

Cyrus shared that his mother, Tish Cyrus, played a role in handling the situation. They quickly took Song to the doctor, and that's when they discovered the entire incident had been staged.

Trace Cyrus has accused Brenda Song of lying about being terminally ill, stealing thousands from him and faking multiple pregnancies.

Trace Alleges Brenda Song Staged Abortion with Fake Blood

Trace shared on Instagram Stories that there was a time when Song showed up at his home with a bandage on her head, adding to the growing concerns he had about the situation.

She told him she had recently undergone brain tumor surgery in Chicago. However, he suspected something was off.

According to him, she didn't realize they were beginning to question her story, so he removed the bandage himself—revealing there was no sign of any surgery.

Cyrus also alleged that Song once staged a fake abortion by using fake blood in a bathroom. "She faked an abortion with fake blood covering the bathroom floor," he said. He stated that he and his mom even took her to the OB/GYN before discovering it wasn't real, DailyMail said.

Trace and Brenda had a rocky relationship that spanned several years, with multiple breakups and reconciliations between 2010 and 2017. They were engaged briefly in 2011.

In a 2018 Instagram post shared after Brenda Song started dating Macaulay Culkin, Trace reflected on their past, saying she had played a meaningful role in his life and had inspired many of his songs.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin got engaged in 2022 and are now parents to two sons, Dakota and Carson.

Neither Brenda Song nor her representatives have responded publicly to the accusations. The same goes for Tish Cyrus.