A royal biographer has alleged that the late Queen Elizabeth II was aware of, and actively concealed, questionable financial dealings tied to her son Prince Andrew, casting a fresh shadow over the British monarchy.

In his new book The Rise and Fall of the House of York, author Andrew Lownie claims the monarch "colluded" to hide the Duke of York's money troubles and obscure the sources of his wealth.

"They knew exactly what was going on," Lownie told RadarOnline.com. "People are not going to like it, but the Queen was colluding in this."

The 65-year-old prince, who was stripped of his royal duties in 2022 following a civil lawsuit filed by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, has faced years of scrutiny over his personal conduct and finances. Lownie contends that the most serious allegations surrounding the duke are not sexual in nature, but financial.

According to the book, Andrew's lifestyle — from multimillion-pound renovations to his residence at Royal Lodge to alleged payoffs linked to Giuffre's claims — was sustained by a complex network of wealthy associates, unexplained loans and taxpayer-funded trips that doubled as opportunities for private business.

Lownie points to payments from Turkish businesswoman Nebahat Isbilen, later repaid, and the financial backing of British tycoon David Rowland, who accompanied Andrew on official travel. The biographer says these arrangements were known to palace officials and, crucially, to the Queen herself.

"I originally thought she put her head in the sand," Lownie said. "But I increasingly believe she knew and allowed it to happen."

The book also revisits Andrew's relationship with Epstein, describing how the disgraced financier was invited to royal residences, and explores the role of Ghislaine Maxwell, who allegedly maintained close personal ties with the prince.

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew's former wife, is depicted as a heavy spender, once reportedly spending $33,000 during a single shopping trip. Together, Lownie writes, the couple lived far beyond their official means.

Lownie, a monarchist and former Conservative parliamentary candidate, says his intention is not to undermine the institution but to prompt reform. "The monarchy relies on the trust and support of people," he said. "When that trust is broken, people won't stand for it."

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the allegations.