Sean "Diddy" Combs saw the demolition of the iconic Bad Boy Records headquarters as a "message" just days before his arrest, according to newly released footage in the Netflix docuseries "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

The four-part series chronicles the rapper's career and legal troubles, including his September 2024 arrest, and includes previously unseen material from the days leading up to the police action.

In one scene, Combs is shown in a New York City hotel room six days before his arrest, reacting to the razing of 1710 Broadway, the historic home of Bad Boy Records.

"There's a whole lot of crazy s**t going on," Combs tells the camera, per The Mirror. "You know I went and saw they knocked the Bad Boy building down. That s**t was crazy to me that that st wasn't there, which is a sign to me."

He went on to explain that the demolition felt like a cue to move forward. The rapper described the former office as a "little building," noting it had been there for only a few months.

"That s**t was there like two months ago, right? I'm not tripping," he said.

Combs co-founded Bad Boy Records with Kirk Burrowes in 1993 and built it into one of hip-hop's most influential labels. The Netflix series touches on his legal history, including multiple civil lawsuits.

The first high-profile allegation came from Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who filed a lawsuit in late 2023. The case was settled within 24 hours with no admission of wrongdoing.

Additional claims followed, which Combs has consistently denied. Federal authorities later launched investigations and raided two of his homes.

In July 2025, he was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. He is currently serving a 50-month sentence and has vowed to appeal.

Controversy Over Documentary

The release of "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" has sparked backlash from Combs' legal team.

According to BBC, His representatives said that the documentary "relied on stolen footage" and called it "a shameful hit piece."

They criticized Netflix for using private material, including conversations with Combs' lawyers, which he said were "never intended for public viewing."

"For Netflix to give his life story to someone who has publicly attacked him for decades feels like an unnecessary and deeply personal affront," the statement added.

"Netflix is plainly desperate to sensationalize every minute of Mr. Combs's life, without regard for truth."

Director Alexandria Stapleton, however, defended the project, asserting that the footage was legally obtained and that the necessary rights had been secured.

Executive producer 50 Cent told ABC's "Good Morning America," "If I didn't say anything, you would interpret it as that hip-hop is fine with his behaviors. There's no one else being vocal."

“Sean Combs: The Reckoning” is top-tier filmmaking. It’s INCREDIBLE. This is serious filmmaking. One of the BEST watches of the year. It’s a seriously well produced documentary. The easiest binge ever!!!



🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿#Netflix #SeanCombs #Bestof2025 pic.twitter.com/m8ryUqVwZM — Shawn Edwards (@sedwardskc) December 2, 2025

Behind the Scenes of the Docuseries

The documentary also includes intimate phone conversations, including a call with attorney Marc Agnifilo where Combs discusses media strategy ahead of his arrest.

"We have to find somebody that'll work with us. It has to be somebody that has dealt in the dirtiest of dirtiest of dirty business of [the] media and propaganda," he tells Agnifilo.

Footage also shows Combs talking to his son Justin, saying, "God told me to do nothing... [but] other people need to do something 'cause this is ridiculous."

The docuseries explores Combs' influence in hip-hop, revisiting allegations of his involvement in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, including claims by former gang member Duane "Keffe D" Davis. Davis, who is set to stand trial for Shakur's murder in 2026, previously agreed to provide information under a proffer agreement that Netflix says was given under duress.

The program also features co-founder Burrowes stating that he believes Combs "had a lot to do with the death of Tupac," a claim Combs has always denied.

In addition to the legal controversies, the series revisits decades of lawsuits alleging abusive behavior toward former partners, including Ventura, with Combs consistently calling the accusations "sickening" and "full of lies."