Prince Andrew may soon resume traveling abroad after the FBI officially closed its investigation into his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a decision that ends years of legal uncertainty for the Duke of York.

The 65-year-old royal, who has been living at Royal Lodge in Windsor and has reportedly avoided international travel over fears of arrest, is now "free to leave the country" without fear of legal action, according to a friend quoted by The Sun.

"He has been abroad once since the scandal erupted," the friend said.

"But without the FBI investigation hanging over his head, he will feel it's safe to travel. He has always been very nervous about going abroad and felt he'd always be looking over his shoulder as he could be subject to civil action or, at worst, being arrested."

"Hopefully with this out of the way, it means he can at least leave the country," the friend added.

The FBI's decision follows a lengthy internal review ordered by senior officials at the U.S. Department of Justice.

A newly released two-page memo states that investigators "did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.

" It added that 'perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither justice nor the victims,' while affirming the government's continued commitment to 'combating child exploitation and bringing justice to victims."

Prince Andrew has consistently denied allegations brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's accusers, who claimed she was trafficked to the royal for sex when she was a teenager.

The duke reached a confidential settlement with Giuffre in 2022 without admitting liability.

Despite the settlement, the fallout led Andrew to step back from royal duties in 2019 and relinquish several honorary military titles and patronages.

Royal biographer Nigel Cawthorne said the FBI's conclusion brings some personal relief for the embattled royal.

"He's off the hook, isn't he? The whole thing's run out of steam," Cawthorne told Newsweek.

Still, public opinion may be harder to sway.

"What's he supposed to do with the rest of his life?" the friend told The Sun. "He hasn't been convicted of any crime and can't sit around doing nothing at Royal Lodge forever."

Prince Andrew has not commented publicly on the FBI's decision. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace declined to comment.