A behind-the-scenes video from Zoe Saldaña's recent photo shoot for Vogue México and Latin América has gone viral, with fans zooming in on unexpected details and flooding the comments section with their reactions. The actress posted this footage on her Instagram, continuing a pattern of bold and playful social media posts that often spark discussion.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the 47-year-old "Avatar" star shared the clip as part of her promotional run for the magazine's November spread. In said video, Saldaña can be seen dancing barefoot on set, only in a see-through mint-green robe with a pair of panties beneath.

The outlet notes that she wrote, "Making magic with @voguelatam," pairing the moment with the song "Glamour" by Thega Diaz & Ganggy.

Viewers certainly reacted to what the footage showed. The camera captured Saldaña moving freely across the set, and fans noticed she wasn't wearing a bra amidst what some described as a surprisingly revealing moment.

One commenter exclaimed, "Gooooooood LAWWWWWWWWWD," while another added, "Absolutely Beautifully Sexy, love you." A third fan emphasized admiration: "A third fan emphasized admiration by writing, "There is nobody like her. And that's so amazing."

Atlanta Black Star also pointed out that one user discussed a different aspect: "Pretty feet."

The outlet points out that this is not the first time Saldaña has fueled discussion due to her presence online. In August, she uploaded a carefree video of herself dancing in bikini bottoms and a mini-dress, pulling up the fabric in an apparent move to show what she described playfully as her "summer postcard." Not everyone who watched was thrilled with the daring move.

READ MORE: Zoe Saldaña's Fiery BAFTA Speech Interrupted After Repeated Swearing on Stage

Saldaña kept the fun going late last month by sharing another dance video featuring her "Lioness" castmates. The group jokingly wrote in the caption, "We swear we're serious about what we do!" as the clip captured Saldaña trying to twerk.

The recurring posts have divided audiences-some praise her confidence and authenticity, while others question whether the content crosses into unnecessary spectacle.

Whatever the case, Saldaña seems comfortable fueling conversation both on and off set. "Lioness," which stars Saldaña alongside Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, and Michael Kelly, airs on Paramount+. One curious fan reacted to her latest video simply by asking, "When is season 3 coming out?" The third season is expected to come out in 2026.

In other news, Actress Zoe Saldaña paid tribute to victims of the Jet Set nightclub roof collapse in Santo Domingo, which killed at least 124 people and injured more than 250, according to AP News.

In an emotional Instagram message, Saldaña and her sisters said, "Today, our hearts break... Sending love and strength to the victims, their families, and all those affected."

The collapse occurred during a packed merengue concert, and international rescue teams have joined efforts as families await identification of loved ones. Saldaña, who has Dominican heritage, highlighted solidarity and compassion during the national tragedy.

READ MORE: Zoe Saldaña Pays Tribute to Dominican Republic Nightclub Roof Collapse Victims: 'Our Hearts Break'