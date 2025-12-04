Shocking images from Jeffrey Epstein's private island home on Little St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands have revealed spaces that a body language expert says may have been deliberately designed to provoke fear and unease.

The House Oversight Committee released photos and videos of the notorious sex offender's mansion, showing rooms that include a dentist's chair surrounded by creepy masks and a bathroom stacked with towels and pillows.

🚨 BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein's private island that are a harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors.



See for yourself. We won’t stop fighting until we end this cover-up and deliver justice for the survivors. pic.twitter.com/qXmxFISZLS — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 3, 2025

Body language expert Judi James, who spoke with Mirror, believes that the layout and design of the mansion appear to be oriented to unsettle its guests.

"These rooms would prompt chills no matter who inhabited them and why. Buildings have their own ambience and when the layout is wrong it is easily possible to create a creepy-looking effect, which is what seems to have happened here," she said.

James added that the rooms lack natural light and give the appearance of basements or even bunkers. "You might expect an island home where powerful guests were spending time to be stylishly designed to promote and provide air, space, daylight and a very open-plan form of luxury. These rooms appear to have no natural daylight though and look as though they are in some kind of cellar or bunker," she explained.

Photos also showed high-ceilinged but sparsely furnished bedrooms. James described one as foreboding in particular: "In the bedroom the entire ceiling is painted a ghastly battleship grey, and what looks from its shape to be a glass atrium ceiling has been apparently painted over to create an oppressive effect. It looks as though a ceiling that did once let through light has been covered to hide the room and its occupants from view. What appear to be doors into the room look more like a fake feature than an actual point of access. This gives the look of a panic room or a nuclear bunker more than a room to relax in. It might also cause feelings of panic for anyone caught in there."

Per TIME, James also reported finding the small, dimly lit bedroom "claustrophobic" with cheap bathroom fixtures, and a medical-style room containing a dentist's chair surrounded by hanging masks. "The chair in the middle looks like a dentist's chair but then there are those masks that are hung like death masks around the walls," she said.

She added that other features, such as fake access points and hidden walls, would contribute to the feelings of entrapment. "Features like this can easily make a person feel trapped or uneasy," James concluded.

The newly published images constitute a rare peek inside Epstein's private lair, raising fresh questions about the intent behind the mansion's unsettling design.