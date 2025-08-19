Despite the shocking tragedy of OceanGate's Titan submersible in 2023, which killed all five passengers aboard, the wreck of the RMS Titanic continues to lure thrill-seekers — especially billionaires.

Plans for a new dive to the shipwreck are now underway, just two years after the sub's deadly implosion near the historic site.

The Titanic, resting 12,500 feet below the surface of the North Atlantic, has been off-limits since the OceanGate disaster.

The Titan's implosion was caused by "critically flawed" safety measures and a pressure hull made from fiberglass instead of titanium, according to a recent US Coast Guard report.

Experts say the sub wasn't properly tested or maintained, and its carbon fiber design was unsafe for the deep-sea pressure, Deadline said.

But even with that warning, interest in returning to the wreck hasn't faded.

"I heard somebody is going down to the Titanic in a couple weeks," one insider told soures. "It's a billionaire, and the trip will cost $10 million."

The source added that the person wants to be the first to return to the site since the Titan disaster.

Patrick Lahey, CEO of Triton Submarines, says the Titanic remains a top destination for deep-sea explorers.

"Besides it being a wreck of historical significance, the fact that it lies at such great depth makes it fascinating to visit," he said.

Triton Builds $20M Sub to Restore Faith After Titan Tragedy

Triton is currently working on a $20 million submersible that aims to restore public trust in manned ocean dives.

Unlike the Titan, Lahey's sub will undergo full safety certification. "I'm very excited to be building this and to change the narrative," he added.

Some of the world's richest people have been involved in deep-sea travel. According to NYPost, Ray Dalio, Roman Abramovich, and Gabe Newell all own submersibles capable of Titanic-depth dives. Still, only a handful of vessels in the world can safely make that journey.

Victor Vescovo, a retired US Navy commander who once dove to the Titanic, called it "the most dangerous dive I ever did."

He warned of the risks, such as getting caught in debris or strong currents. "The closer you get, the more dangerous it becomes."

Filmmaker James Cameron, who's been to the wreck over 30 times, criticized OceanGate in 2023 for ignoring safety protocols. He said using carbon fiber for a sub facing intense outside pressure was "completely inappropriate."