Leonardo DiCaprio, long considered one of Hollywood's most vocal environmental advocates, is facing mounting backlash after being photographed boarding Jeff Bezos' $500 million mega yacht over the weekend.

The actor, 50, was seen with his girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti, stepping onto the massive vessel owned by the Amazon founder, alongside Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez. The group reportedly cruised to Ibiza in what social media critics have called a "tone-deaf display" of excess.

Images published by TMZ on Monday showed the A-lister exchanging greetings with the newlyweds before setting sail. The photos immediately ignited criticism online, particularly among users who questioned the actor's long-standing climate activism.

"'Full mask-off' right now," one Reddit user commented. "It also feels so dystopian for someone like him to just fully embrace cozying up to MAGA billionaires after so many years of pretending to care about progressive causes."

Another pointed to DiCaprio's history of controversial travel decisions, referencing his 2016 decision to fly 8,000 miles in a private jet to accept an award for environmental leadership.

Representatives for DiCaprio did not respond to requests for comment.

The "Titanic" star has frequently used his platform to speak about climate change, founding the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998 to support global conservation efforts. He has also served as a United Nations Messenger of Peace for climate issues.

Still, this isn't the first time DiCaprio has come under fire for what critics see as a contradiction between his activism and personal lifestyle.

In June, he attended Bezos and Sanchez's wedding in Venice, attempting to shield his face from photographers while boarding a water taxi to the exclusive event. That celebration also drew environmental scrutiny after reports that nearly 90 private jets were used by guests to attend the ceremony.

Bezos, who has pledged billions through his Bezos Earth Fund, has similarly faced skepticism over his environmental image given his lavish lifestyle.

On social media, many expressed frustration at what they saw as a pattern of hypocrisy. "How can we take climate pledges seriously when the faces of the movement are partying on floating palaces?" one commenter asked.

As the yacht sails on, so does the public debate — with DiCaprio once again caught between his celebrity privilege and climate-conscious persona.