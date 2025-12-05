Ex-Royal​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Duchess of York Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson is said to be considering quite a few well-paying TV show offers in the US while she's getting ready to move out of Royal Lodge because of the scandal related to her association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The 66-year-old Ferguson has reportedly been the recipient of offers representing six- and seven-figure sums to do a straight-up one-hour interview, which could make the royal family the least private of all families for the first time in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌history.

Industry insiders suggest that producers are eager to grill Ferguson on decades of life inside the monarchy, probing everything from household dynamics to tensions involving Charles, Camilla, and other senior royals.

A senior television executive told Radar Online, "Sarah isn't just a former royal consort; she lived inside the system for decades. She knows where a lot of bodies are buried... and people here believe she could spill their darkest secrets if the fee is high enough."

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ insider also said that these disclosures have the potential to be a bigger deal than the Meghan Markle's Oprah ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌interview.

A palace insider admitted the royal household has little recourse to prevent Ferguson from speaking.

"It's the fact Sarah has seen and heard things over 30 years that the family would never want aired. If she feels wronged and is offered big money, nobody knows how far she'd go with her revelations," the insider said.

Friends close to Ferguson suggest the former royal is motivated by both financial need and personal vindication.

"She's been left without a title, without an income, and without certainty about where she'll live. She needs money. She is also deeply bruised by how she feels the royal family abandoned her," one friend said.

Another added, "Andrew already had his moment to speak out. Now it's Sarah's opportunity, and she understands that going on television could either save her or sink her. She feels she's been treated unfairly and is determined to put the truth from her perspective."

Preparing for an Independent Life

As Ferguson contemplates her TV options, reports suggest she has also begun house-hunting ahead of her expected move from Royal Lodge next year.

Following the fallout that saw her former husband, Prince Andrew, stripped of his titles and required to surrender the lease, Ferguson is said to be exploring new residences in the Windsor area.

A source told The Times, "She wants to stay in the UK, ideally in the Windsor area, and she wants to have her own base so that she can live independently and continue to pursue many things as Sarah Ferguson."

Offers to relocate to smaller properties on family estates, including a so-called "granny annexe" in the Cotswolds and a home in Portugal owned by her youngest daughter, Eugenie, have reportedly been declined.

Andrew's exit from Royal Lodge also highlights the financial complications surrounding the royal family's housing arrangements.

The Crown Estate initially noted that he could have received nearly $666,590 for early termination of his lease, but due to repair costs and property dilapidations, it is unlikely he will be compensated.

Prince Andrew will be stripped of his titles. He will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor once the process is complete. The family of the late Virginia Giuffre say she "brought down a British prince". He and Sarah Ferguson must also vacate the Royal Lodge in Windsor. #VMNews pic.twitter.com/KpHQ2suUQo — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) October 31, 2025

Aggressive Pre-Interview Vetting

Television producers are reportedly conducting rigorous vetting of Ferguson before finalizing any interview deal.

A network source said she would undergo extensive pre-interview sessions to determine what topics she is willing to address, from Charles's temper and Camilla's influence to previously unreleased details about Epstein and Andrew.

Despite her association with Epstein resurfacing in recent emails, Ferguson maintains she did nothing illegal and denies awareness of his criminal activities.

A former royal aide said, "She has nothing left to lose. That's what terrifies the Palace."