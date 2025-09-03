Music executive Scooter Braun has reportedly been dating "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney after the two met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice earlier this summer.

Multiple outlets report that Braun, 44, became "obsessed" with the 27-year-old actress after spending time with her during the multi-day celebration in June.

A source told Page Six that Braun has been "pursuing" Sweeney ever since, and that their connection has grown beyond just a casual fling.

"It's still new," the insider explained, "but it's escalated beyond a hookup."

The rumored couple was spotted shortly after the wedding walking through the streets of Venice with friends, including model Amelie Tremblay and fashion mogul Karlie Kloss.

A TikTok clip from the night captured Sweeney guiding the group out of Harry's Bar, with Braun following close behind.

Though Braun is best known for managing artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, he's also a polarizing figure due to his legal feud with Taylor Swift over her master recordings. That hasn't stopped him from making headlines in his personal life either.

Sydney Sweeney Embraces Single Life After Ending Engagement

Sweeney recently ended her engagement to businessman Jonathan Davino, whom she dated for nearly six years, Enews said.

The couple reportedly broke up earlier this year, with sources saying that the actress wanted to focus on her career.

In a Sunday Times interview from May, Sweeney shared, "I'm learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I'm loving it." This marked her first public comment on life after her breakup.

In 2022, Braun finalized his split from Yael Cohen. The two share three young children: Jagger, 9, Levi, 7, and Hart, 5.

Speaking on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast in June, Braun said of the divorce, "I think I was happy because everyone in the world told me I was doing great... Looking back, I feel like I didn't know myself at the time."

"Now, whoever gets me next is in for a treat," Braun added. "I'm a better version than what I was before."

While neither Sweeney nor Braun has confirmed the relationship publicly, representatives for Sweeney have not responded, and Braun's team has declined to comment.